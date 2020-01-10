Save 29% on the fast 2-in-1 laptop

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The Type Cover for Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is available separately.

Picture: Microsoft

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-01-10 16:31:23 UTC

TL; DR: The 128 GB Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is currently available on Amazon for only $ 640. It usually costs $ 899, so you save 29% when you take advantage of this limited time offer.

The phrase “hit a new low” is rarely used in a positive context. (See: Mashable’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s racist tweets and Asos’ changed decision to sell a denim waistband.) This is only true if it is the unprecedented retail price of a premium 2-in-1 laptop.

Amazon is now offering 29% off Mashable’s Choice Award-winning 128GB Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and is lowering its MSRP from $ 899 to a new all-time low of just $ 640. In the two years we’ve covered this particular device, it’s the biggest discount we’ve ever received from an online retailer – yes, even counting past Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

The special thing about the 128 GB Surface Pro 6 is that you don’t necessarily have to upgrade the hardware to get a high-quality machine: As the former mashable tech reporter Ray Wong emphasized in his test report, the entry-level version is hardly too weak thanks to its performance on an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB RAM. (The only reason we could suggest upgrading to the 256GB and 512GB models is if you want it in a modern, matte, black finish, unlike the standard platinum.) Not only that, but it’s also super light at just 3.5 pounds – that’s surprisingly little weight for such a fast and powerful device.

IMO, the biggest disadvantage of Surface Pro 6 is that it doesn’t contain any additional accessories like a Surface Pen or a Type Cover. So it is practically only a tablet that is ready for immediate use. As a standalone device, it doesn’t offer much “convertible” functionality. Fortunately, both of the above add-ons are now commercially available, so you can get the most out of your Surface Pro 6 without saddling your wallet: Click here to order the latest version of the Surface pen for just $ 34.99 -Dollar (42% savings), and secure yourself a protective cover here for up to 40% discount (depending on the selected color).