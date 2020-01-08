Save $ 20 on this one-touch version

Loading...

A reusable bottle can replace up to 3,700 one-way bottles.

Image: SODASTREAM

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-01-07 15:58:00 UTC

TL; DR: Turn your water into something more attractive and environmentally friendly with a SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Wine Maker for $ 69, and save $ 20.

You may not be able to turn water into wine, but you can definitely turn your shallow water into delicious mineral water. With the help of a SodaStream.

We all try to get these eight glasses of water in one day and there is no shame in cheating a bit. If you add bubbles and some SodaStream aroma drops, you’ll reach for more and hit your mark before you notice it.

The SodaStream Fizzi foam water heater is not included and costs $ 69. This corresponds to a saving of $ 20. It contains a 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonation bottle and a 60 liter CO2 bottle.

To make it even better, each of these bottles can be reused for up to three years, which means that you are helping the planet at the same time.