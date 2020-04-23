Save 20% on frames and 30% on lenses from EyeBuyDirect with this code

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

2020-04-23

TL; DR: As of April 23, save 30% on lenses and 20% on frames when you buy glasses from EyeBuyDirect.

Sometimes entering your contacts is such a chore – especially if you are among the lucky few working from home. Staring at a screen all day without waking up and moving is really wiping the eyes.

Choosing glasses over a few days can help relieve some of that strain, and it’s even more sanitary because you don’t have to stick your finger in your eyes. If you don’t love your current glasses, now is a great time to try a new pair.

EyeBuyDirect is currently running a promotion where you can save 30% on lenses and 20% on frames when you use code HAPPY DAY. Frames from EyeBuyDirect are pretty affordable, so discounts are a steal.

The retailer has tons of styles to choose from – I wore the pair Lucy as I typed this. Inputting your prescribed information is easy and quick to ship the glasses, so you can wear them within a few days of ordering.

