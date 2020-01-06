Save $ 100 with the Home Chef Coupon Code (delivered to your door)

Loading...

TL; DR: With the MASHABLE100 coupon code, you save $ 100 on the Home Chef ($ 25 less than in your first four boxes).

Maybe you work 60 hours a week. Maybe your fridge is barren except for a few lonely old spices. Whatever the reason why you have justified spending so much money on DoorDash and Postmates in 2019-2020, it’s the year you start to eat smarter.

The Home Chef is there for you to support you in complying with your New Year’s provisions. Code MASHABLE100 gives you a $ 100 discount.

We know what you think: taking it is so quick and easy! But your gummy quesadilla will inevitably be delivered late and lukewarm, and during that time you could have conjured up a chicken breast with Pepita crust and honey-fried Brussels from Home Chef – even if you’re not a kitchen ninja.

Home Chef is similar to other subscription food sets, but offers heartier food than Daily Harvest and has far more menu options than HelloFresh.

This is how it works

When you log in, you create a flavor profile that Home Chef can use to curate your menu choices. You can really think about exactly what you want to eat here: pescatarian, vegetarian, keto, whatever.

Next, you decided how many meals should be delivered per week and on which day. No stress – you can change, pause or add your meals at any time.

There are 18 meals a week to choose from, plus 15-minute meals with pre-chopped ingredients, 5-minute lunches, and streaming-approved snacks such as S’Mores Toast.

The recipes are healthy, upscale basics: Japanese BBQ burgers, teriyaki tofu tacos, and Cuban avocado quinoa bowls, and there’s always a steak. This is an advantage for red meat eaters, as HelloFresh often charges an extra fee for the cow.

Each meal is delivered in its own bag. The recipe cards are illustrated and easier to assemble than an IKEA desk.

Home Chef’s price is already quite high – servings start at $ 7.49, which is a lot cheaper than take-out. And then there’s the additional $ 100 that they split up by subtracting $ 25 from your first four boxes. Try delicious food and feast a glass to your taste in 2020.

