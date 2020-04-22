Savannah Guthrie is godmother to Jenna Bush Hager’s son Hal

Jenna Bush Hager has exposed that her “Today” clearly show colleague Savannah Guthrie is the godmother to her baby son Hal.

The pair are longtime BFFs and up coming-doorway neighbors in Tribeca.

Bush Hager instructed E!’s Jason Kennedy in an Instagram Stay chat Wednesday, “I’ve never ever mentioned this before, but Savannah is Hal’s godmother.” She gave birth to Hal previous August, just months just after joining Hoda Kotb on “Today’s” 10 a.m. hour and changing Kathie Lee Gifford.

And Bush Hager, 38, stated it was a no-brainer to request Guthrie, 48, to do the honors, indicating: “We go to the exact same church, our faith is seriously crucial to us.”

The mother of 3 stated that immediately after her paternal grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, died in November 2018, Guthrie wrote prayers for her to read at their nearby church subsequent his state funeral, but she fell apart and Guthrie experienced to step in as her husband joked, “At least it wasn’t the National Cathedral.”

“That’s what a genuinely lovely good friend does, they stage in when you have misplaced your voice,” she said. “And Hoda is like that to me in so numerous strategies far too. To do the job with somebody like Hoda, who actually lifts any individual up, whose kindness and grace is just amazing … I really feel so blessed. You want to encompass on your own with people today who have superior energy and I’m not sure anybody has better, a lot more authentic, far more lively vitality than Hoda.”

Bush Hager, who has been married to Henry Hager due to the fact 2008, claimed her husband experienced taken time off do the job to help care for their two daughters and son amid the coronavirus pandemic as she films from house.

Chatting about her perform-lifetime equilibrium, she identified as Guthrie and Kotb “two of my pretty greatest friends,” including: “You want to encompass oneself with individuals who have your again.”