Saudis condemn five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Loading...

RIAD, Saudi Arabia – A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of the Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, whose creepy murder at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul sparked an international conviction and threw a cloud of suspicion on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Three other people were found guilty by the Riyadh criminal court for covering up the crime and were sentenced to 24 years in prison combined, according to a statement read by the Saudi attorney general's office on state television.

In total, 11 people were tried in Saudi Arabia for the murder. The government did not make the names of those convicted public. Executions in the kingdom are carried out by decapitation, sometimes in public. All verdicts can be appealed.

A small number of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggi's family, were allowed to attend the nine court sessions, although independent media were banned.

While the case in Saudi Arabia has largely concluded, the questions remain outside Riyadh about the guilt of the crown prince in the murder.

Agnes Callamard, who investigated the murder of the United Nations, reacted by tweeting that the verdicts are a "mockery" and that the intellectual authors of the crime "have barely been touched by the investigation and trial." Amnesty International called the result "a lime that does not bring justice or truth."

Khashoggi, who was a resident of the United States, had entered his country's consulate on October 2, 2018 for an appointment to collect documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He never left, and his body has not been found.

A team of 15 Saudi agents had flown to Turkey to meet Khashoggi inside the consulate. They included a coroner, intelligence and security officers and individuals who worked for the crown prince's office, according to Callamard's independent investigation. Turkish authorities allege that Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw.

The assassination surprised Western allies of Saudi Arabia and immediately raised questions about how the high-level operation could have been carried out without the knowledge of Prince Mohammed, even when the kingdom insists that the crown prince had nothing to do with it. murder.

In an interview in September with "60 Minutes" of CBS, Prince Mohammed said: "I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia." But he reiterated that he had no knowledge of the operation, saying he could not follow the millions of employees in the country so closely.

The prince's father, King Salman, ordered a shaking of the high security posts after the murder.

Turkey, rival of Saudi Arabia, has used the killing in its soil to pressure the kingdom. Turkey, which had demanded that the suspects be tried there, had apparently bothered the Saudi Consulate and shared the audio of the murder with the C.I.A., among others.

Saudi Arabia initially offered changing accounts about the disappearance of Khashoggi. As international pressure increased due to Turkish leaks, the kingdom finally decided on the explanation that it was killed by corrupt officials in a fight.

The trial concluded that the murder was not premeditated, according to Shaalan al-Shaalan, spokesman for the Saudi attorney general's office.

The 101-page report published this year by Callamard, the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, included details of the audio that the Turkish authorities shared with her. She reported listening to Saudi agents waiting for Khashoggi to arrive and one of them asked how they would carry out the body.

Don't worry, said the doctor. “The joints will be separated. It is not a problem, ”he said in the audio. “If we take plastic bags and cut them into pieces, it will be finished. We are going to wrap each one of them. "

Khashoggi had spent the last year of his life in exile in the United States writing in the Post on human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. At a time when Prince Mohammed's social reforms were widely acclaimed in the West, Khashoggi's columns criticized the parallel repression of dissent that the prince was overseeing. Numerous critics of the Saudi crown prince are in prison and face trial on national security charges.

In Washington, Congress said it believes Prince Mohammed is "responsible for the murder." President Donald Trump has condemned the murder, but has supported the 34-year-old crown prince and defended ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia. Washington has sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved.

Among those sanctioned is Saud al-Qahtani, a former Hawkish adviser to the crown prince. The Saudi prosecutor general’s office said Monday that al-Qahtani was investigated and had no proven involvement in the murder.

Meanwhile, Ahmed al-Asiri, also a former adviser to the crown prince and deputy chief of intelligence, was tried and released for lack of evidence, said the attorney general's office.

The court also ordered the release of the consul general of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul at that time, Mohammed al-Otaibi. It is among those sanctioned by the United States for its "participation in serious human rights violations." The United States Department of State has also issued travel bans against his immediate family.

In Turkey, Yasin Aktay, a member of the ruling party in Turkey and a friend of Khashoggi, criticized the verdict and said that the Saudi court had not brought the real perpetrators to justice.

"The prosecutor sentenced five hit men to death, but he did not touch those behind the five," Aktay said.

Although Khashoggi's assassination tarnished Prince Mohammed's reputation in the West, it is very popular at home, especially among young Saudis happy with the social changes he has introduced. Some US executives who had stayed away due to the violent reaction to the murder have resumed their business. with the kingdom

Saudi Arabia in recent months has opened the country previously closed to tourists and travelers from around the world as part of an impulse to boost the economy and change the perceptions of the kingdom.

___

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser, in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.