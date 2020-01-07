Saudi Aramco faces a tough test less than a month after the listing

Loading...

“The risks will persist in the short term as both the United States and Iran threaten each other,” said Jameel Ahmad, a market analyst at FXTM in London. The decline in Aramco shares “is a natural response to coordinated risk aversion that has affected sentiment around the world since the events of last week,” he said.

The rocket attack killed the Iranian chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force elite, who had long considered Israel and the United States to be one of the region’s most dangerous and powerful figures.

His murder, ordered by US President Donald Trump, recalled the risks of investing in the region.

Oil production in Saudi Arabia was halved in September after a flock of explosive drones hit some of its key manufacturing facilities. The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility.

Just a month after the attacks, Aramco pumped back 9.9 million barrels a day and the company drove the world’s largest IPO.

At the time of the sale, many foreign investors cited geopolitical risk as a reason to stay away from stocks and considered it too expensive. Even after the fall of this week, Aramco is by far the highest among listed companies at $ 1.8 trillion.

Aramco still has some built-in protection, as the majority of the shares are in the hands of those accustomed to regional politics, reducing the pressure to sell in times of tension. Saudi government institutions invested nearly $ 2.3 billion in the IPO. The government also relied heavily on ordinary Saudis and funds from neighboring Gulf Arab monarchies to ensure the success of the offer.

In addition, Goldman Sachs will act as a stock stabilizing manager for the offering through the end of this week and may purchase shares as part of the offering. It also has the right to exercise a so-called 450 million stock greenshoe option that would normally be used if the stock rose too quickly. As of December 31, according to Aramco, no price stabilization transactions were carried out.

“There are very few active managers in the stock and most of the shareholders are either government affiliates, quasi-passive or passive,” said Marwan Haddad, senior portfolio manager at Emirates NBD Asset Management in Dubai.

“Therefore, volatility would be low unless there is an actual attack that we believe is unlikely to occur, and the downside risk decreases as the price of oil rises.”

Bloomberg