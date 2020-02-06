Saudi Arabia prohibits citizens, residents from traveling to China | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 6, 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Saudi Arabia on Thursday banned its citizens and residents of the kingdom from traveling to China in the midst of the new virus outbreak.

The General Directorate of Passports of the Kingdom said the measure was a response to the new virus that was probably from central China.

It warned that residents of the kingdom who violate this order may not return to Saudi Arabia. It also said that regulatory provisions on travel documents would be applied to citizens who violate the travel ban without further elaboration. The statement was supported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

On Sunday, Saudia Arabia’s national flagship, Saudia, joined other major airlines in suspending flights to China. Also on Sunday, 10 Saudi students were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and quarantined for two weeks upon arrival in Riyadh.