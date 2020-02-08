Saudi Arabia prohibits citizens, residents from traveling to China | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The virus has not yet been discovered in Saudi Arabia, but five cases – including a family of four from Wuhan – have been confirmed in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

Other countries, such as the United States, have also taken drastic steps. The US temporarily blocks access to foreigners, with the exception of close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China for the past 14 days.

The viral outbreak that started in China has infected more than 28,200 people worldwide. China has had more than 560 deaths and a death has also occurred in the Philippines.

More than 50 million people are under virtual quarantine in Wuhan, where the outbreak began in December and where the vast majority of deaths are registered. Throughout China, cities, towns and villages have introduced different restrictions and foreign countries have severely restricted travel to and from the country.

The virus, presumably from wild animals sold at a food market in Wuhan, is part of a family of coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, and causes fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It is especially fatal among people over 60 and people with existing diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press