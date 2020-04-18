Saturday: The evolution of the Caddy VW over four decades

Two months ago, Volkswagen gave the first taste of its new Caddy, but the compact van was still unable to reach dealerships, especially given the cancer coronavirus.

To sweeten the wait for the launch of the Caddy 2021, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles looks at the previous four generations that helped establish the brand name as the segment leader in Europe.

Ever since the first-generation Caddy was launched in 1978 as a pickup truck, Volkswagen has sold more than three million models worldwide (more than 200,000 in the UK) over four generations. The VW Caddy is available in a variety of body styles. Buyers could buy it in the form of a van, MPV truck, camper and even a pickup truck (for the first two generations only).

Without further ado, let’s take a trip down memory and see what each generation of VW Caddy is famous for.

Also Read: Did you know that VW offered a small fleet of Bulli Vans in the 1970s?

VW Caddy 1: 1978-1992

The story of the Volkswagen Caddy begins in the United States, where it was launched in 1978 as a pickup truck under the rabbit sign – yes, there was golf underneath. The all-purpose car manufactured at Volkswagen’s Westmoreland plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eventually found its way to Europe. In 1982, Rabbit’s hacks began production in Sarajevo under a new name that has survived to this day: Caddy.

The main highlight of the model was the load load of 1.83 meters (72 inches), which could be covered with a solid top of a cargo bed made of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP). This effectively turned the self-shipment into a small city van for delivery. As early as the 1980s, caravan-style units were delivered, which turned the Caddy into a compact camper.

Production of the first-generation Caddy ended in Europe in 1992, but continued in South Africa at the Uitenhage plant until 2007. A total of more than 207,000 units were manufactured, including 6,730 in the UK.

VW Caddy 2: 1995 – 2003

The second-generation Caddy debuted in 1995 and dropped the Golf platform for the smaller Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza architecture. Caddy became involved with an Inca SEAT and was made on the same production line in Martorel near Barcelona.

The Caddy 2 was available as a van and high roof, and one of them increased the lift capacity by 2.9 cubic meters (102.4 cubic feet). The second-generation Caddy only came with front doors and rear wing doors – sliding side doors were unavailable. In 1995, a Caddy camper arrived, and in 1996 a Caddy pickup truck was a sister car to a Skoda Felicia car built in the Czech Republic. Finally, VW launched MPV Family CVAD in 2017.

The second-generation Caddy proved to be far more successful than its predecessor, with 520,000 units being released (including the SEAT Inca and Skoda Felicia variants). 26,089 of them have found a home in the UK.

VW Caddy 3: 2003 – 2014

The third-generation Caddy marked a return to VW Golf architecture, in this case the Mk5 Golf. The production moved to Poznan, Poland, which is still the home of Kadi.

The Caddy 3 brought a much larger cargo area of ​​3.2 cubic meters (113 cubic feet) and a choice of rear wing doors or a large rear door. The van and property variants were mated to a seven-seater configuration and a 2005 Caddy Tramper camper. Since 2007, Volkswagen has also offered a longer Caddy Maxi with more load capacity.

In 2010, VW introduced major updates to the Caddy 3, including updated design and technology, including ESC for all models and an additional 4Motion AWD. 2013 brought the AWD model on a high Cross Caddy ride. Volkswagen has built over 1.6 million third-generation Caddys in 11 years, 110,836 of which have arrived in the UK.

VW Caddy 4: 2015 – 2020

The fourth-generation Caddy, introduced in 2015, was the wider skin lift of the previous model rather than the new model. It will still be available in panel van, estate and MPV, complete with two, five and seven seat configurations. Shortly thereafter, Caddy Beach, together with Cadder Beach, made the Caddy Alltrack, the successor to Cross Caddy.

VW has given the Caddy 4 a major safety upgrade, adding systems such as city emergency braking, adaptive ACC distance control and driver alarms. By the end of 2019, VW made about 722,000 Caddy 4 units – 63,225 of which were sold in the UK.

VW Caddy 5: 2000 –

Published in February 2020, the fifth-generation Caddy is a truly new model. Built from scratch on a new platform (MQB), it brings a major upgrade in technology, connectivity and security.

Offered in the form of Caddy, Cargo and Maxi, the VW Caddy 5 boasts a boot space ranging from 3.3 to 4.0 cubic meters (116.5 – 141.2 cubic feet). The new Caddy also marks a major step forward from a technological standpoint, offering a new “Innovision Cab” with smartphone connectivity and a total of 19 driver assistance systems – six of which are new.

PHOTOGALLERY

more photos …