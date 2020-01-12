Saturday 's Scoreboard paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Medicine Hat 7, Moose Jaw 5

Edmonton 3, Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Prince George 4, Saskatoon 1

Seattle 4, Everett 3

Tri-City 5, Regina 4

Spokane 6, Vancouver 3

Portland 6, Victoria 5 (OT)

Winnipeg 6, red deer 0

SJHL

Yorkton 2, Estevan 1 (OT)

Flin Flon 9, Melfort 0

Humboldt 8, Kindersley 1

Nipawin 8, La Ronge 2

Melville 3, Notre Dame 2

PJHL

Saskatoon Quakers 7, Triple Seven Chrysler Storm 2

Prince Albert Titans 3, Carrot River Outback Thunder 2

Delisle Chiefs 9, West Central Rage 3

Fort Knox 3, Southern Rebels 1

Saskatoon Westleys 7, Silver Foxes 5

Midget Boys (SMAAAHL)

Notre Dame Argos 5, Yorkton Secon Maulers 3

Moose Jaw Warriors 6, Tisdale Trojans 3

Notre Dame Hounds 7, Beardy’s Blackhawks 4

Regina Pat Canadians 3, Battlefords Stars 1

Prince Albert Mintos 4, Swift Current Legionnaires 3 (SO)

Midget Girls (SFMAAAHL)

Saskatoon Stars 2, Weyburn Richardson Pioneer Gold Wings 1

Battlefords Sharks 4, Notre Dame Hounds 2

NFL

NFC Playoffs semi-final

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

AFC Semi-final Playoffs

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

NHL

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

AHL

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Stockton 2, San Jose 0

Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2

Hershey 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 5, Rochester 4

Belleville 4, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0

Providence 5, Springfield 2

WB / Scranton 3, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, San Antonio 2

Texas 5, Toronto 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

NBA

Houston 139, Minnesota 109

Chicago 108, Detroit 99

Boston 140, New Orleans 105

L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91

Cleveland 111, Denver 103

Milwaukee 122, Portland 101

NLL

Halifax 12, Mammoet 9

Toronto 13, Rochester 12

Buffalo 16, Georgia 10

