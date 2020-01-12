Saturday 's Scoreboard paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Medicine Hat 7, Moose Jaw 5
Edmonton 3, Prince Albert 2 (SO)
Prince George 4, Saskatoon 1
Seattle 4, Everett 3
Tri-City 5, Regina 4
Spokane 6, Vancouver 3
Portland 6, Victoria 5 (OT)
Winnipeg 6, red deer 0
–
SJHL
Yorkton 2, Estevan 1 (OT)
Flin Flon 9, Melfort 0
Humboldt 8, Kindersley 1
Nipawin 8, La Ronge 2
Melville 3, Notre Dame 2
–
PJHL
Saskatoon Quakers 7, Triple Seven Chrysler Storm 2
Prince Albert Titans 3, Carrot River Outback Thunder 2
Delisle Chiefs 9, West Central Rage 3
Fort Knox 3, Southern Rebels 1
Saskatoon Westleys 7, Silver Foxes 5
–
Midget Boys (SMAAAHL)
Notre Dame Argos 5, Yorkton Secon Maulers 3
Moose Jaw Warriors 6, Tisdale Trojans 3
Notre Dame Hounds 7, Beardy’s Blackhawks 4
Regina Pat Canadians 3, Battlefords Stars 1
Prince Albert Mintos 4, Swift Current Legionnaires 3 (SO)
–
Midget Girls (SFMAAAHL)
Saskatoon Stars 2, Weyburn Richardson Pioneer Gold Wings 1
Battlefords Sharks 4, Notre Dame Hounds 2
–
NFL
NFC Playoffs semi-final
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
AFC Semi-final Playoffs
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
–
NHL
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Columbus 3, Vegas 0
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
–
AHL
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Stockton 2, San Jose 0
Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2
Hershey 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 5, Rochester 4
Belleville 4, Utica 0
Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0
Providence 5, Springfield 2
WB / Scranton 3, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, San Antonio 2
Texas 5, Toronto 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
–
NBA
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91
Cleveland 111, Denver 103
Milwaukee 122, Portland 101
–
NLL
Halifax 12, Mammoet 9
Toronto 13, Rochester 12
Buffalo 16, Georgia 10