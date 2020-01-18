BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Adams Central 70, Doniphan-Trumbull 41
Ansley-Litchfield 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Aquinas 56, Columbus Lakeview 36
Arlington 39, Syracuse 35
Auburn 71, Conestoga 35
Axtell 65, Lawrence-Nelson 48
Bancroft-Rosalie / Lyon-Decatur 66, Oakland-Craig 37
Bellevue East 71, Fremont 63
Bennington 69, Boys Town 52
Bridgeport 64, Mitchell 52
Cambridge 50, Maxwell 38
Centennial 67, Central City 60
Columbus 51, Aurora 44
Creighton 59, O’Neill 40
David City 71, Malcolm 64
Elm Creek 67, Kenesaw 27
Fairbury 47, Clay Center, Kan. 42
Falls City 58, Elmwood-Murdock 42
Franklin 38, Blue Hill 37
Guardian Angel 64, Boone Central / Newman Grove 52
Hay Springs 49, Potter-Dix 33
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, Cedar Bluffs 24
Hemingford 61, Sioux County 27
Hershey 45, Holdrege 42
Howells / Dodge 63, Mead 53
Kearney 64, Millard West 55
Kearney Catholic 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 29
Kimball 49, Gordon / Rushville 37
Lincoln High 78, Omaha Bryan 63
Lincoln Northeast 69, Elkhorn South 66
Loomis 78, Silver Lake 25
Madison 71, Neligh-Oakdale 48
McCook 78, Minden 50
Mullen 53, Arthur County 29
Norfolk Catholic 75, Crofton 56
Norris 50, Crete 34
North Bend Central 64, Archbishop Bergan 49
North Platte 66, Sidney 33
Ogallala 79, Valentine 37
Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38
Omaha Burke 67, Gretna 58
Omaha Central 90, Millard South 68
Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Millard North 60
Omaha North 52, Norfolk 49
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln East 56
Osceola 43, Giltner 28
Overton 59, Bertrand 54
Papillion-LaVista 64, Lincoln Southeast 41
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Lincoln Southwest 55
Pleasanton 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Sandy Creek 47, Superior 31
Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 68, 2OT
Shelby / Rising City 80, Nebraska Lutheran 53
South Loup 65, Brady 36
St. Mary’s 65, CWC 39
Wahoo 90, Douglas County West 62
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 44
Waverly 48, Seward 42
West Point-Beemer 76, Tekamah-Herman 53
Wisner-Pilger 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56
Wood River 46, Broken Bow 35
Yutan 67, Fort Calhoun 34
Goldenrod Conference Tournament =
Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20
Nebraska Christian 63, Spalding 61
MUDECAS tournament =
A division =
Championship =
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Palmyra 37
Consolation =
Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 51, Johnson County Central 50, OT
Freeman 46, Johnson-Brock 39
B division =
Championship =
Southern 46, Diller-Odell 30
Consolation =
Sterling 58, Meridian 38
Third place =
Humboldt / table Rock-Steinauer 56, Exeter / Milligan 54
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elgin Public / Pope John v. Winside, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley v Bloomfield, ppd.
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa v Ponca, ccd.
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
Adams Central 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
Ansley-Litchfield 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Aquinas 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Auburn 35, Conestoga 14
Aurora 49, Columbus 37
Blue Hill 31, Franklin 24
Bridgeport 61, Mitchell 39
CWC 72, St. Mary’s 30
Cambridge 42, Maxwell 35
Cedar Bluffs 46, Heartland Christian, Iowa 44
Central City 61, Centennial 53
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 47, Scottsbluff 46
Cozad 39, Centura 32
Creighton 73, O’Neill 30
Crete 52, Norris 32
Elkhorn 49, Hastings 36
Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln Northeast 38
Elm Creek 63, Kenesaw 29
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Falls City 28
Fremont 50, Bellevue East 37
Giltner 48, Osceola 33
Gordon / Rushville 53, Kimball 37
Guardian Angel 43, Boone Central / Newman Grove 29
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Kearney Catholic 27
Hay Springs 53, Potter-Dix 18
Holdrege 45, Hershey 42
Howells / Dodge 50, Mead 40
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Axtell 22
Lincoln East 67, Omaha Westside 65
Lincoln High 69, Omaha Bryan 10
Lincoln Southwest 59, Papillion-LaVista South 41
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 33
Madison 45, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Malcolm 48, David City 33
McCook 59, Minden 36
Milford 45, Thayer Central 39
Millard South 67, Omaha Central 23
Millard West 45, Kearney 33
Mullen 60, Arthur County 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 46, Sidney 32
Norfolk 54, Omaha North 35
North Bend Central 47, Archbishop Bergan 37
North Platte 44, Sidney 39
Oakland-Craig 55, Bancroft-Rosalie / Lyon-Decatur 52
Ogallala 53, Valentine 35
Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46, Nebraska City 41
Omaha Concordia 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 41
Overton 42, Bertrand 36
Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41
Pleasanton 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Sandhills Valley 60, Hyannis 33
Seward 54, Waverly 48
Shelby / Rising City 42, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Sioux County 56, Hemingford 45
South Loup 70, Brady 22
Superior 61, Sandy Creek 14
Syracuse 50, Arlington 41
Wahoo 51, Douglas County West 22
Wauneta-Palisade 62, Garden County 48
West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 19
Wisner-Pilger 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48
Yutan 45, Fort Calhoun 28
Goldenrod Conference Tournament =
Central Valley 59, Spalding 20
Heartland Lutheran 36, Elba 32
St. Edward 57, Riverside 28
MUDECAS tournament =
A division =
Championship =
Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 47, Sacred Heart of Falls City 46
Consolation =
Freeman 59, Exeter / Milligan 41
Johnson-Brock 47, Meridian 33
Third place =
Sterling 43, Diller-Odell 29
B division =
Championship =
Humboldt / Tafel Rock-Steinauer 46, south 35
Consolation =
Lewiston 52, Parkview Christian 21
Palmyra 37, Tri County 32
Third place =
Johnson County Central 50, Pawnee City 43, OT
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elgin Public / Pope John v. Winside, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley v Bloomfield, ppd.
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa v Ponca, ccd.
