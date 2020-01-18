KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Adams Central 70, Doniphan-Trumbull 41

Ansley-Litchfield 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 29

Aquinas 56, Columbus Lakeview 36

Arlington 39, Syracuse 35

Auburn 71, Conestoga 35

Axtell 65, Lawrence-Nelson 48

Bancroft-Rosalie / Lyon-Decatur 66, Oakland-Craig 37

Bellevue East 71, Fremont 63

Bennington 69, Boys Town 52

Bridgeport 64, Mitchell 52

Cambridge 50, Maxwell 38

Centennial 67, Central City 60

Columbus 51, Aurora 44

Creighton 59, O’Neill 40

David City 71, Malcolm 64

Elm Creek 67, Kenesaw 27

Fairbury 47, Clay Center, Kan. 42

Falls City 58, Elmwood-Murdock 42

Franklin 38, Blue Hill 37

Guardian Angel 64, Boone Central / Newman Grove 52

Hay Springs 49, Potter-Dix 33

Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, Cedar Bluffs 24

Hemingford 61, Sioux County 27

Hershey 45, Holdrege 42

Howells / Dodge 63, Mead 53

Kearney 64, Millard West 55

Kearney Catholic 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 29

Kimball 49, Gordon / Rushville 37

Lincoln High 78, Omaha Bryan 63

Lincoln Northeast 69, Elkhorn South 66

Loomis 78, Silver Lake 25

Madison 71, Neligh-Oakdale 48

McCook 78, Minden 50

Mullen 53, Arthur County 29

Norfolk Catholic 75, Crofton 56

Norris 50, Crete 34

North Bend Central 64, Archbishop Bergan 49

North Platte 66, Sidney 33

Ogallala 79, Valentine 37

Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38

Omaha Burke 67, Gretna 58

Omaha Central 90, Millard South 68

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Millard North 60

Omaha North 52, Norfolk 49

Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln East 56

Osceola 43, Giltner 28

Overton 59, Bertrand 54

Papillion-LaVista 64, Lincoln Southeast 41

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Lincoln Southwest 55

Pleasanton 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Sandy Creek 47, Superior 31

Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 68, 2OT

Shelby / Rising City 80, Nebraska Lutheran 53

South Loup 65, Brady 36

St. Mary’s 65, CWC 39

Wahoo 90, Douglas County West 62

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 44

Waverly 48, Seward 42

West Point-Beemer 76, Tekamah-Herman 53

Wisner-Pilger 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56

Wood River 46, Broken Bow 35

Yutan 67, Fort Calhoun 34

Goldenrod Conference Tournament =

Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20

Nebraska Christian 63, Spalding 61

MUDECAS tournament =

A division =

Championship =

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Palmyra 37

Consolation =

Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 51, Johnson County Central 50, OT

Freeman 46, Johnson-Brock 39

B division =

Championship =

Southern 46, Diller-Odell 30

Consolation =

Sterling 58, Meridian 38

Third place =

Humboldt / table Rock-Steinauer 56, Exeter / Milligan 54

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elgin Public / Pope John v. Winside, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley v Bloomfield, ppd.

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa v Ponca, ccd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Adams Central 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 27

Ansley-Litchfield 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 29

Aquinas 28, Columbus Lakeview 27

Auburn 35, Conestoga 14

Aurora 49, Columbus 37

Blue Hill 31, Franklin 24

Bridgeport 61, Mitchell 39

CWC 72, St. Mary’s 30

Cambridge 42, Maxwell 35

Cedar Bluffs 46, Heartland Christian, Iowa 44

Central City 61, Centennial 53

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 47, Scottsbluff 46

Cozad 39, Centura 32

Creighton 73, O’Neill 30

Crete 52, Norris 32

Elkhorn 49, Hastings 36

Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln Northeast 38

Elm Creek 63, Kenesaw 29

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Falls City 28

Fremont 50, Bellevue East 37

Giltner 48, Osceola 33

Gordon / Rushville 53, Kimball 37

Guardian Angel 43, Boone Central / Newman Grove 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Kearney Catholic 27

Hay Springs 53, Potter-Dix 18

Holdrege 45, Hershey 42

Howells / Dodge 50, Mead 40

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Axtell 22

Lincoln East 67, Omaha Westside 65

Lincoln High 69, Omaha Bryan 10

Lincoln Southwest 59, Papillion-LaVista South 41

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 33

Madison 45, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Malcolm 48, David City 33

McCook 59, Minden 36

Milford 45, Thayer Central 39

Millard South 67, Omaha Central 23

Millard West 45, Kearney 33

Mullen 60, Arthur County 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 46, Sidney 32

Norfolk 54, Omaha North 35

North Bend Central 47, Archbishop Bergan 37

North Platte 44, Sidney 39

Oakland-Craig 55, Bancroft-Rosalie / Lyon-Decatur 52

Ogallala 53, Valentine 35

Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46, Nebraska City 41

Omaha Concordia 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 41

Overton 42, Bertrand 36

Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41

Pleasanton 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26

Sandhills Valley 60, Hyannis 33

Seward 54, Waverly 48

Shelby / Rising City 42, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Sioux County 56, Hemingford 45

South Loup 70, Brady 22

Superior 61, Sandy Creek 14

Syracuse 50, Arlington 41

Wahoo 51, Douglas County West 22

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Garden County 48

West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 19

Wisner-Pilger 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48

Yutan 45, Fort Calhoun 28

Goldenrod Conference Tournament =

Central Valley 59, Spalding 20

Heartland Lutheran 36, Elba 32

St. Edward 57, Riverside 28

MUDECAS tournament =

A division =

Championship =

Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 47, Sacred Heart of Falls City 46

Consolation =

Freeman 59, Exeter / Milligan 41

Johnson-Brock 47, Meridian 33

Third place =

Sterling 43, Diller-Odell 29

B division =

Championship =

Humboldt / Tafel Rock-Steinauer 46, south 35

Consolation =

Lewiston 52, Parkview Christian 21

Palmyra 37, Tri County 32

Third place =

Johnson County Central 50, Pawnee City 43, OT

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elgin Public / Pope John v. Winside, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley v Bloomfield, ppd.

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa v Ponca, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

