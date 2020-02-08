Saturday results – KTIV

By
Gwen Olson
-
6
KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Aberdeen Christian 68, Britton-Hecla 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 34

Huron 63, Sturgis Brown 40

Langford 64, Wilmot 59

Wagner 73, Avon 45

Wessington Springs 57, Tripp-Delmont / Armor 39

Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic

Leola / Frederick 69, Jones County 32

North Central Co-Op 68, Colome 47

Sanford Pentagon Classic =

Corsica / Stickney 59, Redfield 58

Dakota Valley 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63

Lyman 61, Warner 54

Moorhead, Min. 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Tea Area 51, St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 42

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Bridgewater-Emery 56, Bon Homme 48

Canistota 48, Gayville-Volin 45

DeSmet 46, James Valley Christian 32

Ethan 66, Warner 23

Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 39

Langford 51, Wilmot 17

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Aberdeen Central 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Spearfish 46, Mitchell 44

Todd County 77, Mobridge-Pollock 52

Tripp-Delmont / Armor 48, Wessington Springs 27

Viborg-Hurley 63, Sioux Valley 33

Wagner 52, Avon 46

Wakpala 78, Crazy Horse 55

NEC / Dak-XII Conference Clash

Canton 68, Webster 33

Dakota Valley 64, Redfield 54

Dell Rapids 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Lennox 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 36

Tri-Valley 62, Deuel 29

Vermillion 60, Clark / Willow Lake 43

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Gwen Olson
Gwen Olson