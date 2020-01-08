Saturday jobs are an essential rite of passage, so why are they disappearing?

Loading...

Less than one in four teens are now ready to get their hands dirty in the world of part-time work

From a hangover in a dark cellar to clumsily serving a suspicious latte-like “cappuccino” to a disappointed customer, many of us can relate at least one creepy memory of our adolescence spent working on Saturday.

Far from being glamorous, Saturday jobs have long been viewed as a rite of passage for teens, providing a difficult introduction to the adult world of responsibility, personal finance and interpersonal skills. So far, that is, a recent Resolution Foundation report has warned that the number of teenagers working in the UK has officially halved.

The news that Saturday’s work officially ends has left me deflated, especially when I consider everything I’ve learned from part-time work. From the age of 16, I balanced my studies with working on Saturdays in various cafes and bars, perfecting everything from foaming coffee and pinting techniques to the art of conversation with suave customers. and even my toilet cleaning skills.

In addition to equipping myself with basic skills and helping me become more independent and financially competent, the work also allowed me to befriend other colleagues – like kids my age. unknown areas and older single parents working late at night. Many with backgrounds, traditions and perspectives so different from mine that each conversation brought with it a new sense of understanding for my community at large and the world around me.

The report attributes the drop in Saturday jobs to more teenagers who choose to focus on education rather than part-time work. Fairly fair, you might think (especially considering the fact that employers now offer fewer entry-level jobs). But if you ask me, it is not a good thing to create an environment where 75% of young people do not want to or do not feel capable of taking responsibility for working on a Saturday.

In addition to providing an income that is often very necessary (important if we consider the average student debt amounts to around £ 50,000), I know firsthand that the skills acquired during Saturday jobs go far beyond the drawing of pints and customer service. They toughen us up and teach us lessons about the real world that sitting behind a desk or listening to a conference simply can’t. Did I like being yelled at by middle-aged men for “cracking a smile, my love” while cleaning the tables? Or struggling to count a handful of changes with a queue of six loudly sighing? Of course not. But did it teach me the importance of being patient in the face of adversity and improving my communication and problem-solving skills? Absolutely.

For now, I’m hanging on to a very small net of good news – it seems that at least half of employers feel the same way and think that young people who leave school or university are just not not “ready to work”. In this case (I hope anyway) maybe there is still hope for Saturday work…