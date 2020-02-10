Sattler among 15 percent of local LHIN residents who operate faster elsewhere

Faced with the worst waiting times in the province for joint replacement operations, one London MPP travels 200 kilometers for surgery, angry because the chronic regional problem forces many residents of Southwestern Ontario to take their health care into their own hands.

Peggy Sattler, MPP, London West, plans to have her hip replacement surgery this summer in a hospital in Toronto, a move that could shorten her waiting time by more than a year.

Sattler is not alone.

With long-term joint replacement waiting times in the South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), the agency that allocates healthcare dollars in much of Southwestern Ontario, including London, up to 15 percent of patients in the region receive operations elsewhere.

“It would take six months for a referral to a specialist and another 12 months for the operation. I looked at a minimum waiting period of 18 months, “said Sattler, adding the waiting time issues that are unique to Southwestern Ontario.

“Londoners get the short end of the stick year after year and government after government.”

Since April 1, 2016, an average of 85 percent of Southwestern LHIN residents who had hip replacement surgery had the procedure in a hospital in the southwest, the agency said in a statement. Over the same period, an average of 87 percent of southwestern LHIN residents who had undergone knee replacement surgery had their procedure at a hospital in LHIN.

The South West LHIN is the worst among the province’s 14 LHINS for the number of hip and knee replacement operations within the intended waiting times.

Across the world, the average waiting time – from the moment a decision is made to the day of a patient’s hip replacement surgery – was 116 days in December 2019, the latest Health Quality Ontario data is available. The average waiting time in London Health Sciences Center was 272 days and in Strathroy General Hospital it was 230 days.

At the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, where Sattler is scheduled to undergo her surgery, the average waiting time was 63 days in December 2019.

Sattler was assessed in November at one of the LHIN southwest clinics. The program, launched last year, is intended to quickly assess patients with knee, hip and lower back pain and connect them with the right treatment options.

Patients who are candidates for surgery have the option of choosing a specific surgeon or the person with the shortest waiting list. Some patients try to secure surgery outside the LHIN in the southwest.

Sattler, who regularly travels to Queen’s Park and has family in Toronto, sees a surgeon at the Women’s College Hospital at the end of this month. Her operation is expected to be completed in July, Sattler said. She is lucky to have the opportunity to continue an operation outside the city.

“This is definitely not something that even remotely is a possibility for many people,” she said. “The only thing they can do is wait.”

From mid-January 1,470 people waited for hip replacement and 2,695 patients waited for knee replacement in southwestern LHIN.

In the budget year ending March 31, 2020, the South West LHIN is funded for 1,394 hip replacements, 2,394 knee replacements and 14 double hip or knee replacement operations.

The provincial healthcare system has the resources to treat joint patients in Southwestern Ontario, Sattler says, but does not distribute those resources fairly throughout the province.

“The frustrating thing is that the Department of Health has money to pay for Londoners to have their hips and knees replaced as long as they leave London,” Sattler said. “Our region has had little historical maintenance and if you continue to finance on historical volumes you will never come out of this gap.”

The Ontario Department of Health has invested $ 10.8 million in basic funding for 1,264 additional hip and knee replacement operations, including $ 667,192 for 78 additional procedures in southwest LHIN, said a spokesperson for Health Secretary Christine Elliot in a statement.

“Minister Elliott remains determined to work with partners to ensure that patients have timely access to appropriate, high-quality, government-funded health care,” said Hayley Chazan in a statement.

“We wish MPP Sattler all the best in her operation and a speedy recovery.”

Susan Vanderboog, 66, has waited months for a consultation with her surgeon and will not have her hip replacement surgery for a year.

The resident of Lambeth is one of the voters who have approached Sattler with concerns about joint waiting times for replacement. She walks with a stick and her pain keeps her from doing daily activities.

“I love gardening, so now if I try to do that, I have to take a half-hour break because of the pain,” she said. “Just everyday things like putting on socks is hard.”

Vanderboog is frustrated with her waiting time, but loves her surgeon and cannot perform operations outside the city.

London resident Diane Vaughan, who has been on the regional waiting list for a hip replacement for almost two years, said she would have seized the opportunity to get her operation outside the region.

“When I got on the list, I was told that it would be a year of waiting, and I expected that. It was getting longer,” said Vaughan, whose operation is taking place in London next month.

Getting an operation outside the region ‘was not offered to me as an option, so I did not know how to do that without extending my waiting time. I was scared to get off the list I was on. “

South West LHIN joint replacement operations

2695 – Patients on the waiting list for knee replacement

1470 – People on the waiting list for hip replacement

1,400+ – Assessments for hip and knee pain in regional fast clinics

2395 – Provincially financed operations for knee replacement in 2019-20

1394 – Provincially financed hip prosthesis operations in 2019-20

14 – Provincially funded operations for double hip or knee replaced in 2019-20