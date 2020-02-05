Satisfy your sweet tooth

Ted Reinstein visits the local company and brings back the classic Sky Bar and leaves crumbs of knowledge behind thanks to an expert ‘snackologist’.

>> WE SAW THE SKY BAR LOGO AND I SAID, WHAT IS THAT? He had to check that. >> THE OLDEST CAMP ANY – OLDEST CANDY COMPANY SUBMITTED FOR BANK RUPTCY AND THE PRINCIPLE OF THE ICONIC SKY BAR COMES TO END. THAT IS LOUISE UNTIL SAVINGS. >> THIS CAN’T HAPPEN. I never dreamed that I would be the owner of it. I WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN IF SOMEONE HAS NOT SENT ME A LINK TO THE AUCTION AND THE FIRST THING TO BE SOLD HEAVENLY BAR. >> DO YOU THINK YOU WOULD MAKE SKY BAR CANDY BARS? HOW DO YOU GET TO THAT STEP? >> I SAID, I HAVE TO FIND SOMEONE WHO CAN MAKE THIS. HE SAID, YOU CAN MAKE IT YOURSELF. That was all I needed to hear. >> IN 2014, WHEN DUCK SOUP, THE GOURMET SHOP WAS CLOSED, SHE HAS PURCHASED THAT GOOD. THE SPACE NEXT DOOR WAS VACANT IN STOCK FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE SKY BAR. WITH A PROVISION. SHE FILLED IT WITH EXCELLENT CANDY, TOYS AND WINDOWS FOR CUSTOMERS TO MAKE THE CANDY. THE WITH LOVE AND FUDGE, EVERYTHING IN ONE. >> IT IS HARDER THAN I THOUGHT. WE HAVE STANDARD EQUIPMENT. THEY NEVER HAVE A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT THAT DONE THIS. IS COMPUTER-DRIVEN. >> NOT EVERYTHING IS COMPUTER-DRIVEN. WILLY WONKA HAS NOTHING ON HER. >> YOU ARE NOW IN THE WORLD PAIRERS. >> CAMBRIDGE INNOVATION CENTER COMES WITH A WORKPLACE WITH SNACKS. MAC LESLIE IS A RESIDENT SNACK COLLEGES – SNACKOLOGIST. >> MY WORK IS BRINGING THE FUEL TO HELP EVERYONE BY THE DAY AND WORK THROUGH ALL CRAZY PROJECTS EVERYONE IS WORKING ON. I COME AT 7:30 AND IV STOCK EVERYTHING. SOMETIMES SOMEONE MAY HAVE A GREAT MEETING THAT GOES ALL NIGHTS. I WILL COME IN THE MORNING AND EVERYTHING WILL BE SWITCHED OFF. YOU THINK, HOW DO THEY DO THAT AT THAT TIME? >> TODAY THEY HAVE CAMPUSES WORLDWIDE. MAIN KITCHEN, THERE ARE MANY. >> EVERY SNACKOLOGIST IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ONE OR TWO. THAT IS NOT TO SAY THAT PEOPLE ON THE 11TH FLOOR, IF THEY GET A CRAVING FOR SOME CHOCOLATE, THEY ARE FREE TO GO TO ONE OF THE OTHER FLOORS. YOU HAVE FULL ACCESS TO ALL OUR BUILDINGS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. >> Is part of a plan. >> EVERY KITCHEN GETS THREE EXCLUSIVE ITEMS. WE DO THAT TO HIKE PEOPLE THROUGH THE BUILDING. A FEW PEOPLE ARE REALLY IN THE DRIED MANGOS ON THE FOURTH FLOOR. THEY START TALKING. >> WHO KNOWS WHAT DISCOVERY MAY BE DRIED ON DRIED MANGOS OR GOMMIC BEARS? >> THEY ARE SO POPULAR THAT THEY HAVE BEEN ON TWO DIFFERENT FLOORS. >> IF I REALLY LOOK AT THE FIGURES, IT IS PEANUT M&MS 50 TIMES MORE POPULAR THAN BABY CARROTS. I TRY TO REMOVE SOME CANDY, BUT THAT GOMBY BEARS SHOULD RESIST. >> I LOVE IT. A NEW WORD WE HAVE LEARNED Tonight, SNACKOLOGIST. >> HE REALLY GOT E-MAIL FROM CUSTOMER. WHO DID KNOW THAT BANANAS ARE SO USED AND POPULAR? 90,000 POUNDS ARE BANANAS

It’s back … and in a rather unlikely place, suburban Sudbury. When NECCO, then the oldest candy company in the country, went bankrupt in 2018, the 80-year reign of the iconic Sky Bar unfortunately came to an end … that is until Louise Mawhinney came to the rescue. At CIC, Cambridge Innovation Center at Kendall Square, workspace comes with snacks, many snacks put together by resident snackologists.

It’s back … and in a rather unlikely place, suburban Sudbury. When NECCO, then the country’s oldest candy company, went bankrupt in 2018, the 80-year reign of the iconic Sky Bar unfortunately came to an end … until Louise Mawhinney came to the rescue.

At CIC, Cambridge Innovation Center on Kendall Square, the workspace offers snacks, many snacks compiled by resident snackologists.

