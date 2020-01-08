Satellite images show US base damage after Iranian missile attack

Loading...

Satellite images show the damage after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at US and Coalition bases in Iraq early Wednesday morning – an attack that did some damage but didn’t cost any victims.

The pictures taken by Planet Labs and first reported by NPR show that several structures were hit on Al-Asad Air Base during the attack.

Dave Schmerler, an analyst at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, told NPR that the base facilities damaged in the strike appear to house equipment and planes rather than personnel.

“Maybe they wanted to hit places with equipment about people,” he said.

According to CNN and others, US officials have provided evidence that Iran may have intentionally attempted to avoid victims that could cause the US to take revenge by force.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that there were no American casualties and described the damage to the target facilities as “minimal”.

“The American people should be extremely grateful and happy,” Trump said in a speech in the White House. “Neither Americans nor Iraqis were killed as a result of the precautions taken, the division of the armed forces and an early warning system that worked very well.”

The Pentagon was unwilling to provide details of the type of early warning system used to protect US troops from harm. However, CBS News reported that thanks to satellites and signals and “several hours”, the US had time to prepare communication intercepts.

In his speech in response to the Iranian missile attack, Trump said that Iran “appears to be withdrawing” and opted for sanctions for military action.

