Satellite cities and cities show strong sales growth in January

Sales of the MLS system in Calgary increased by eight percent in January compared to January 2019, while major satellite cities and orbits around the city also experienced sales increases.

The increases outside of Calgary were not only year after year, but in some areas also approached the levels that were noted in the boom in 2013 and 2014.

The January report of the Calgary Real Estate Board highlights statistics from Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane and Okotoks.

Airdrie

• Turnover improved to 75, an increase from 65 in January 2019 and almost identical to the turnover recorded in January 2013. The improvement in turnover and a decrease in new offers facilitated stocks, causing the delivery months to fall to 4.7. This represents levels that are consistent with longer-term trends and reflect relatively balanced circumstances.

• The improvements in supply compared to demand have led to much more stability in prices, which have remained comparable to last month and are slightly higher than last year.

Chestermere

• Last month’s sales rose to 21 homes in January, compared to 10 in January 2019 and 24 in January 2014. New offers and inventory declined year after year, with months of delivery slightly more than six months compared to just over seven months in January 2019.

Cochrane

• January recorded a significant increase in sales and a significant decrease in new offers. The sale reached 45 houses, compared to 22 sales in January last year and the January 2014 sales figure overshadowed by 39. This resulted in a fall in delivery months to four months, a significant improvement over the 14 months recorded last January.

• If the improvements continue, this should support price stability. However, the recent change has not yet affected prices, which remain nearly three percent lower than last year’s levels.

Okotoks

• Sales activity improved to levels consistent with longer-term trends, with 28 homes, an increase from 20 in January 2019, but with a deficit of 41 sales in January 2013. The improvement in sales helped the slight increase in new compensate offers, reducing stocks. and reducing the delivery months to levels that are more consistent with balanced conditions.

• The steady reduction of oversupply in this market contributes to more price stability. In January, benchmark prices remained comparable to last year’s levels.

For more information, visit www.creb.com