Satechi Launches Trio Wireless Charging Charger with Space for iPhone, AirPods Pro and the Versatile Apple Watch Washer

Satechi today launched its latest Apple accessory at CES, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad. The new multi-device wireless charger has an integrated two-position Apple Watch charger and a room for iPhone and AirPods or AirPods Pro. The company also offers a launch promotion offering customers $ 20 off the new version.

Satechi made the Wireless Charging Pad Trio available today and gave more details in a press release.

The new wireless charger can simultaneously charge AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone 8 or later. It can load through boxes up to 5 mm thick.

It has a slim and crisp gray and black design and uses USB-C with an included 24W AC adapter (3.3 foot cable also included).

The integrated Apple Watch charger offers the possibility of using it in a standing position to take advantage of the Night Standby mode or of laying it flat to charge it. The place to charge AirPods or AirPods Pro has a dedicated contoured shape that works for both cases.

The Trio Wireless Charge Charger also includes foreign object detection as well as temperature protection that will cut power to the charger if necessary to keep your Apple devices safe.

The Trio wireless charger is priced at $ 119.99 and is now available directly from Satechi and its Amazon storefront.

In parallel to the CES and the launch of the Wireless Charging Pad Trio, Satechi is organizing a $ 20 promotion with the code “STCES2020“At the register.

