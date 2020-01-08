Satechi launches new 108W travel charger with two USB-C PD and USB-A ports

Loading...

As CES 2020 continues, Satechi has introduced a new 108W Pro USB-C PD desktop charger, which can power multiple devices at the same time without the need to share power between ports. With the new charger from Satechi, you get two USB-C Power Delivery ports as well as two USB-A ports.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The two USB-C Power Delivery ports provide 90 W and 18 W charging, which means you can charge a MacBook Pro next to your iPhone 11 at full speed at the same time. The two additional USB-A ports can also charge up to 12 W in total, allowing you to charge up to four devices at a time.

In terms of design, the new Satechi charger looks like the other chargers we have seen from the company over the years with a space gray finish and an extended power cable that allows you to keep the charging unit nearby.

Satechi also boasts of the charger’s heat-resistant design:

Housed in durable and heat resistant materials, the charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards. Providing users with safe and worry-free charging, Satechi designed the charger to give users peace of mind, protecting their most precious devices.

The Satechi 108 W Pro USB-C PD desktop charger is available now on the Satechi website and on Amazon for $ 79.99.

To find out more about CES 2020 news:

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ integrated]