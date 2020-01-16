SaskPower accepts volunteers for early smart meter installation | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Joel Cherry from SaskPower said the current meters have been tested and are performing above industry standards.

“We had these meters in the elements and exposed them to everything that Saskatchewan can throw at them, whether it is heat or cold or any other environment,” Cherry said. “None of them failed in a way that is unacceptable.”

Cherry said that the only problems SaskPower encountered with the smart meters were the ones that would have been seen in the current one.

“If there is extreme weather or physical damage to the meter, it is just like any other,” he said. “There were no errors that we saw last time.”

There were concerns when the meters were first installed years ago that they could lead to a leap in people’s accounts, but Cherry said that is not the case.

“In some cases, when the meter turned on and we can immediately see how much power the customer is using, the next bill they received was a true picture of the power they were using before the meter was installed,” Cherry said. “That is the power they used and the money they should have paid and that would be a one-off.”

Cherry said there are benefits for customers who get a smart meter.

“With a standard meter, or an older meter, it records the amount of power used, but to provide SaskPower with that information, we need to send a meter reader to your home to look at it physically,” Cherry said. “With a smart meter we can monitor the amount of electricity that a home or company uses in real time.

“For the customer, this means that you receive exactly the amount of power that you use every month, so there are no estimated invoices. Sometimes, if you only get a meter reading every three or four months and we estimate the costs, you get a truth invoice which is a bit higher and this prevents this. “

He said the smart meter information is accessible to the owner, who can then change his power consumption if necessary.

Cherry said that SaskPower takes the time to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Only 2,000 commercial smart meters are installed as part of this early volunteer process. Applications can be submitted here.