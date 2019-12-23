Saskatoon's blazers and contacts are ready for the Mac ice hockey tournament in Calgary – Saskatoon

Loading...

It's another short vacation season for the two Saskatoon Midget AAA boys hockey teams, Contacts and Blazers, as both were invited to the Mac hockey tournament in Calgary.

The tournament provides a platform for these teams to showcase their skills to a wide audience, including scouts and media members.

"Yes, it's a big deal, there is a lot of media out there and it's just cool to have another year to experience it and try to win it," said Blazers goalkeeper Brett Mirwald.

"I think it's a big deal," said Alex Bernauer. "Last year I had a knee injury, so it's good to be back there. There's a lot of attention there, so it will be good and hopefully we can do it well."

The level of excitement in every dressing room is not only beneficial for the players, as the coaches are all excited to take part in such a historic tournament.

"It's a great tournament," said Marc Chartier, manager of Contacts. "The children are being pumped to go there (and) as a coach we are looking forward to playing. There is a lot of hockey in the short term, and I like to be there too, it is a very prestigious tournament."

Despite the anticipation of the event, the families of the teams can experience a strain since the tournament starts on Christmas Day.

"You have to have a very understanding wife and family to be able to say," Hey, I'm going to leave on Christmas Day at 12 noon, "said Blazer's coach Scott Scissons." I was lucky to have a lot of support from home ,

"For all children and their families, luckily for them, it is only a single piece or a double piece, which we hope will become a habit for us."

Each team has one day off during the round robin. The blazers fall on the 28th and take a break in the middle of the tournament. The contacts, on the other hand, play four days in a row, but have an additional day in Saskatoon because their day off is Boxing Day.

Regardless of how you plan, both coaches agree that player use is key in such a compressed tournament.

"I think we learn how to deal with our time and have a team that is deep enough to roll lines so that we can get stronger later in the tournament," said Scissons.

"You play there every day or four out of five days before the playoff round where you have to play twice," said Chartier. "In this tournament you also have to play through everyone and manage your players."

