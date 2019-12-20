Saskatoon Food Bank Approaches Holiday Donation Target – Saskatoon

Loading...

Saskatoon Food Bank said it was sending an urgent request for Christmas.

The organization said it sees people from all walks of life every day, and the holiday season is particularly difficult for people suffering from hunger and poverty.

Laurie O’Connor, managing director of the food bank, said she sees more and more people turning to the nonprofit to get support.

"During this time of year, families struggle to stay warm, give their children good gifts, and put nutritious food on the table," said O'Connor in a statement.

"This Christmas season we are calling on our community to do something about hunger."

The food bank claims that it serves around 20,000 people a month with its emergency food basket program, almost half of which are children.

O’Connor said they needed public support to support programs and services in the community.

"Hunger is really about all of us," said O'Connor.

"It could hit our neighbor across the street or a student at our child's next desk."

Saskatoon Food Bank is in the middle of the high season for fundraisers.

Slightly over a week before the campaign started, employees said they were approaching their goal of £ 500,000 and £ 500,000 food.

The Saskatoon Food Bank remains open until Christmas Eve.

