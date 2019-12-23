Saskatchewan RCMP confiscates more than 3,000 cans of fentanyl

Loading...

From Staff Global News

Published on December 23, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Police confiscated suspicious 310 grams of fentanyl during a traffic incident west of Swift Current, Sask., On December 17. The police said it was enough fentanyl for 3,100 doses.

Saskatchewan's RCMP Roving Traffic Unit and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol overcame the eastbound vehicle, saying there were "numerous signs" that led to the arrest of both inmates under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In addition to the fentanyl, the police found five grams of suspected cocaine, 15 grams of cannabis and over $ 2,000 in Canadian currency.

Calgary's 30-year-old Christian Mukele is punished with a count of property trafficked and a cocaine possession count.

Emile Laird, 32, also from Calgary, is punished with a property counter for trafficking.

Both were taken into custody and appeared on Monday before the Swift Current provincial court.

