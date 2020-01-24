Saskatchewan lab joins global efforts to develop the coronavirus vaccine

SASKATOON – While Canadian public health organizations are preparing for a new viral disease, a specialized laboratory in Saskatoon uses its research into various strains of the corona virus to help develop a vaccine.

The Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization-International Vaccine Center of the University of Saskatchewan, also known as VIDO-InterVac, has received permission from the Public Health Agency of Canada to focus on the threat.

“People need to work together and collaborate and share the information,” said Executive Director Volker Gerdts.

The deadly coronavirus, first linked to a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has been associated with 26 deaths and infections in hundreds of people. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States have each reported at least one case of the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in Canada and officials say the risk of an outbreak remains low.

Approximately five or six people in Canada are followed, including people with a travel history to the Wuhan area and with symptoms of the disease. Respiratory samples are sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

“New diseases are coming and because of all the journeys and connectivity that we have now, the world is getting smaller and there is a better chance for these pathogens to spread quickly around the world,” Gerdts said.

The Saskatchewan lab was developed in the aftermath of the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] in 2003 to ensure that Canada could be prepared for new diseases and conditions, he added.

Researchers have spent a considerable amount of time focusing on pathogens such as coronaviruses. Gerdts said they have successfully developed a vaccine for coronavirus strains in cattle and pigs.

“We have expertise in working with them.”

Although coronaviruses are relatively small, they are known for mutating and jumping species, which is why they cause so many problems.

Gerdts explained that the coronavirus strain in pigs was only observed in North America two years ago. But within a year it had affected 10 million of the animals.

Colleagues in China have made the outbreak-specific coronavirus genome sequence available to researchers around the world, Gerdts said. His lab is now using it to hopefully find a way to help.

The laboratory also has permission to process samples from the pathogen and is trying to get samples from China or the US. If that is not possible, synthetic gene fragments are ordered.

The goal is to have the first candidate vaccines ready for animal testing within six to eight weeks, Gerdts said. But human trials are gone for at least a year.

Gerdts said that Canada has played a leading role in developing vaccines, including one for the Ebola virus, and that more capacity is needed to produce them here.

If his laboratory had a production facility that he advocated, he said that the production of a coronavirus vaccine for human testing could be faster.

Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Canadian research is part of a global effort and will be shared with the World Health Organization.

“We currently have no specific vaccine against this new coronavirus,” she said. “With a global commitment to preparedness, I think this is something we should strive for.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

– By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

The Canadian press