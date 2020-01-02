Saskatchewan flu cases increase in mid-December

From Global News
Published on January 2, 2020 at 3:54 p.m.
Saskatchewan has seen an increase in the number of confirmed flu cases since mid-December.
The Ministry of Health has reported 302 lab-confirmed influenza cases this season.
Between December 15 and 21, 103 new confirmed cases and four deaths were reported in the weekly flu monitoring report.
Since September 1, the ministry has reported five outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven ICU admissions, and four deaths.
There were 68 cases in preschool children under the age of five, 64 in school-age children up to 19, 99 in the workforce and 71 in the elderly.
This season, both type A and type B influenza strains have been confirmed.
Last year there were more than 1,500 confirmed cases of influenza and four deaths at that time.
