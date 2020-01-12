Sask. man relives Haiti earthquake 10 years later | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Nipawin couple landed in Port-au-Prince hours earlier to finalize the adoption of the second Haitian child Mike, then a two-year-old toddler.

Brundage wondered if the building around him would crumble and chose to stay on the top floor of the building where Melanie ran to a balcony.

“The building was shaking and suddenly it was shaking so hard that you couldn’t get up. We grabbed our kids and wondered what to do.”

People started running and filling the streets to get away from buildings and find loved ones. That was the moment when Brundage got the images and sounds of 12 January 2020 in his head.

“The most memorable thing is that after the roar I could hear people crying all over the countryside,” he said.

Brundage said he later discovered that the building swung back and forth up to a meter, but still remained standing after the first earthquake.

Aftershocks had the couple on their toes while they huddled in the street, wondering what was going to happen.

The couple had to leave their soon-adopted boy so that they could stay for two days at the Canadian embassy before a C-130 Hercules plane flew them back to Canada.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen or whether we could take (Mike) or not,” Brundage said. “It was pretty emotionally difficult.”

The other son of the Ritchie couple, adopted from the same orphanage in 2006, was back in Saskatchewan during the earthquake. Fortunately, Mike’s adoption paper was quick and he followed the family home two weeks later.

An estimated 230,000 people died from an earthquake and another 1.5 million became homeless.

Looking back on his experiences 10 years later, Brundage feels that he is lucky enough to escape alive.

“We were super happy. So many people died in the earthquake that didn’t stand a chance, “he said.

“When I think about it, it still evokes crazy emotions. I often try not to mention it. I don’t think the emotions will ever disappear. “

Brundage said that conversations about that day are rarely discussed at home, especially with Mike, now 12 years old, and Ritchie, not 16 years old.

“Our younger son doesn’t want to talk about it. He was quite young, but even the trauma from the whole still has consequences, I think,” he said.

Brundage has not returned to Haiti since the earthquake. Although he has established lasting relationships that are now 10 years old, he and his wife will always remember the experiences they have conquered and the land that is still fighting to overcome a devastating earthquake.

“We have a place in our heart for Haiti. It’s great to see a country that has lost so much, and you see people coming together and fighting to help people and rebuild everything they can, “Brundage said.