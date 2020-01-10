Sask. firefighters return from 38 days of stint in Australia | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“They probably had a severe drought for two years, so the conditions were just right for the fire to happen,” he said.

“The speed, the type of vegetation there, the dry conditions and the wind of course, but the only thing that really struck me was the type of trees. The gum trees have a very loose bark on them and the clues I had from some people was that when this fire started and went up the slope, the embers storm went 35 kilometers, so (there was) an enormous spread of embers and fire over it landscape and you just can’t get everywhere at once. “

When the volunteer opportunity came to help with the crisis in Australia, both Ray and Buettner took the opportunity, but for various reasons.

Buettner has not even thought about it and said he has been doing this for so long that “when there is fire, people in need, I like to go there to provide some support.”

For Ray, it was an opportunity to tick off something from his bucket list and do good at the same time.

“It has always been a kind of dream to go there, not so much to fight fire, but just to go there and see the land,” he said. “And this was a good opportunity to go there and also help people.”

But when asked what will stay with them the most from their experiences, both men answered in the same way – the people.

“(It was) the resilience of people and the fact that the majority of people out there are volunteers,” Buettner said.

“In a sense, it is heart-warming to see how many people are doing it (alone) to help neighbors and friends – and the country for that matter.”