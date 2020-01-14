SAS: Who Dares Wins is undoubtedly one of the most difficult reality shows you can watch in the entire history of television.

The brave recruits are put through their paces by former members of the Special Forces and have to master brutal challenges to get to the next round.

Below is a practical guide to all the important information about SAS: Who Dares Wins.

When will SAS: Who Dares Wins be back?

SAS: Whoever dares wins Airs Sundays on channel 4 at 9 p.m., The current series started on Sunday, January 5, and is expected to end on Sunday, February 9.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFT5jRTg5_c (/ embed)

Who is in the SAS: who dares to win the cast for 2020?

As usual, the Channel 4 show started with an enormous cast that will undoubtedly be quickly withdrawn as the series progresses.

A total of 24 candidates started, including builders, lawyers and even a drag queen.

The 25th candidate – Jay – is a mole for the workforce and it’s his job to spy on his recruits and report back to his manager.

The female SAS: who dares wins recruits

Kirsty: A 32 year old business consultant from London

Carla: A 40 year old business development manager from London

Bethany: A 27 year old art teacher from Cornwall

Elouise: A 26 year old lawyer from Cornwall

Kim: A 32-year-old fitness trainer from London

Nicola: A 40-year-old official from Taunton

Carmen: A 40 year old train driver from Liverpool

Donna: A 36-year-old Essex private security officer

Ellie: A 29 year old part time stunt performer and part time supporter from Birmingham

Kiersty: A 32 year old water company planner from Trowbridge

Shakiba: A 26 year old PhD student from Southhampton

Sybille: A 32 year old nutritionist from Nottinghamshire

The male SAS: who dares wins recruits

Mark: A 31 year old marketing manager and drag queen from London

Jerome: A 29 year old personal trainer from North London

Pavandeep: A 31-year-old budding eye surgeon from Slough

Owen: A 42 year old postman from South Shields

Myles: A 21 year old student from London

Amos: A 32 year old pathology technician from London

Amman: A 25 year old from Macclesfield

James: A 30 year old broker from Leeds

Korey: A 32 year old builder from Pylmouth

Chris B: A 30-year-old weight loss practitioner from London

Oliver: A 31 year old painter and decorator from Swansea

Who is Ant Middleton?

SAS: Who dares wins the chief instructor, Ant Middleton (© GETTY)

Best known is Ant Middleton with the Chief Instructor of SAS: Who Dares Wins, who has been on the show since its launch in 2015.

At 16, he joined the army and served in the 9th Parachute Squadron RE. Ant completed business trips to Northern Ireland (1999) and Northern Macedonia (2001).

Ant left the army and joined the Royal Marines in 2005 before joining Point Boat and Sniper at the Special Boat Service in 2008.

It is a common misconception that Ant has never been a member of the SAS.

Who is SAS: Who dares to recruit employees?

Ant is supported by the veterans of the armed forces, Foxy, Billy and Ollie, who are all back for the new series.

Jason “Foxy” Fox has also been with SAS: Who Dares Wins since it started in 2015. He was a member of the Royal Marine Commandos when he was 16 and joined the Special Forces when he was 26.

Mark “Billy” Billingham spent a full 27 years in the SAS and even received an MBE when he led a mission in Iraq to rescue a British hostage. He was Warrant Officer Class 1 – the highest rank in the SAS. He was also the bodyguard of Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Kate Moss.

Ollie Ollerton was also part of the Special Forces and joined the Royal Marine Commandos at 18. After an exhausting selection process, Ollie joined the Special Boat Service as Special Forces Combat Frogman and participated in high-profile missions at sea and on land.

The fearsome fours are joined by the new DS Jay Morton, who has spent 10 years in the SAS and only gave up a year ago. Jay is the mole in the 2020 series and will surely have a lot of information to give back to Ant and his team.

SAS: Anyone who dares will be broadcast on channel 4 at 9 p.m. on Sundays