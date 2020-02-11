Sarnia filmmaker thanks home town for support during Oscar run

Sami Khan, right, co-director of the Oscar-nominated short documentary St. Louis Superman, and co-director Smriti Mundhra, second from the left, producer Poh Si-Teng and Bruce Franks Jr. arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California Sunday. ROBYN BECK / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

SARNIA – It was not what the family and friends of Sami Khan were hoping for when the winner of the Oscar for short documentary Sunday was announced.

The statue went to Learning skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl) instead of St. Louis Superman, co-directed the film Khan, a graduate of Northern Collegiate of Sarnia.

“We are disappointed,” Anne Khan told the crowd who had been invited to watch the ceremony together at the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club to find her filmmaker’s son to win an Academy Award, but we are so happy.

“Sami has had a fantastic time in the last four weeks.”

She said her son had only slept a few nights at home in Toronto since January 13, when it was announced that the film he made with co-director Smriti Mundhra was nominated.

He has flown back and forth across the continent for screenings and Oscar events, along with other members of the team that made the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr., a fighter-rapper and activist who set up a seat in the Missouri state legislature in the aftermath. beat the police who shot at Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.

Khan walked the red carpet on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles together with Franks Jr., Mundhra and producer Poh Si-Teng.

“Hopefully we will inspire some young filmmakers to go out and be proud to tell their stories,” Khan eTalk host Ben Mulroney told outside of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Mulroney asked Franks Jr. what it was about Khan and Mundhra that convinced him to participate in the film.

“Sami and Smriti have assured me they came into my community to tell me a story and not just tell a story about a useful story,” he said. “That made me comfortable, and from there we made magic.”

Dr. Rauf Khan and Anne Khan, parents of Sarnia filmmaker Sami Khan, organized an Oscar’s festive Sunday at the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club.

Mulroney also asked about the February 26 premiere of the CTV series, Transplant, on which Khan worked as a writer.

“It’s pretty dope,” Khan said. “I’m so proud to be part of that show.”

The Oscar party at the golf and curling club in Sarnia included a video welcome from Khan and his wife, recorded just before the ceremony.

“We are so grateful for the support of everyone in Sarnia,” he said. “It was incredibly overwhelming.”

He also thanked his parents, Anne and Dr. Rauf Khan.

Khan said her son started making movies with his friends when he was in primary school in Sarnia.

In those days, movies are “involved a lot of violence and running around in the snow,” she said. In high school he convinced a teacher to allow him to make a film instead of a book report, she added.

Dr. Khan told the meeting how their son started studying after high school, but one day came home and said, “I can’t take a suit and go to the couches.”

Dr. Khan added that he was “really stunned” when his son said he wanted to be a filmmaker instead.

Khan earned a place in a cinema program at Ithaca College in New York State based on a documentary he made about the water crisis in Walkerton, and later earned a Masters in Visual Arts at Columbia University, where he became friends with Mundhra .

“The road is winding and very winding – lots of downs and very few ups – but this is really an up and we want to celebrate it with you,” Dr. said. Khan Sunday to family and friends.

Khan released his first feature film, Khoya, in 2015 and is working on a new documentary, The Last Out, about young Cuban defectors chasing their dreams of playing baseball in the US

St. Louis Superman will be screened by the Forest City Film Festival on Wednesday 4 March. Click here for more information.

