Sargento Meals donating $2 million in cheese sticks to food stuff pantries

Kristin Geary performs on a line packaging Balanced Breaks treats Sargento Foods Inc. (Picture: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Sargento Foodstuff, of Plymouth, suggests it is donating $2 million in cheese sticks to Milwaukee-centered Starvation Process Drive and Feeding The us, the largest starvation aid organization in the United States.

Sargento says it is delivering 15.8 million cheese sticks that will assist feed far more than 1.3 million American homes.

“Our long-standing dedication to preventing starvation means additional now than ever right before. We are grateful to keep on our partnership with Hunger Undertaking Power and broaden our outreach nationally through Feeding The united states to support people in Wisconsin and throughout the nation. We want to do our aspect to handle the growing concern of starvation and food items insecurity throughout these hard instances,” Louie Gentine, the family-owned company’s main executive officer, stated in a assertion.

Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento established the world’s initial thriving pre-packaged sliced and shredded normal cheeses. The corporation employs additional than 1,800 people today at four Wisconsin facilities: Plymouth, Kiel, Hilbert and Elkhart Lake.

Together with marketing its cheese products at supermarkets and other shops, Sargento sells cheeses, appetizers and sauces to places to eat and other foods manufacturers.

Wednesday, the nonprofit Hunger Job Pressure claimed it would dedicate up to $1 million to a recently made Wisconsin Dairy Restoration Method aimed at supporting farmers and food pantries.

Underneath the software, farmers will be paid to provide milk to Kemps, a dairy cooperative dependent in Minnesota, which will system the milk at its plant in Cedarburg.

Hunger Activity Power will distribute the milk and dairy solutions to meals banking companies and pantries as a result of the Starvation Aid Federation of Wisconsin.

Starvation Undertaking Drive, which serves 50,000 men and women a month, 40% of whom are children, has partnered with the condition Agriculture Department and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin in the new software funded by donations.

