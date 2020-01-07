Loading...

Sarah Levy, the main actress of “Schitt’s Creek”, promises that fans will enjoy how things slide for the waitress in the Tropical Twyla café.

“Everyone will be happy,” she said recently on page six, confining herself to details that might reveal too much before the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek. “I was so happy with it.”

Sarah, the daughter of co-designer and star Eugene Levy and sister of the co-designer and star Dan Levy, has known for about three years that the series should end after season 6.

“It is a sad moment when you hear that you only have a limited time to do this, but Daniel is such a wonderful writer, and I implicitly trusted that it was the perfect time when he had six seasons time was the perfect time, ”she told us. “We can go out on a high note.”

Sarah also talked about the emotions of the last days of shooting.

“We were reading at the table and everyone was sobbing,” she said. “People couldn’t get through it. Daniel was like gagging – I mean, he was sobbing. There was Kleenex everywhere. We tried to get everything out and when we actually shot it we were called. I wish that would have helped. “

Sarah said on the last day of shooting that she was crying before she had to play.

“It was like the last day of school when you can’t believe it’s the end. It’s hard to worry. It was hard,” she said, adding, “It was a wonderful day. All of us made the best of it. It was a long day, but it was a very, very memorable one. “

The last season of “Schitt’s Creek” premiered on January 7th on PopTV.