Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter fight the shame of the body together

PASADENA – The world saw Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland grow up on the set of “Modern Family”, and that brought with it an intensive examination of the way they looked.

During the ABC part of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, the cast cast discussed what it was like to grow up with “millions of people”, assuming they “knew” you as winter put it.

Fortunately, she had a friend in Hyland who had similar criticism and called “keyboard scroll” because of her negative comments.

“With Ariel, a 21-year-old child, I was already a teenager and had passed puberty at that point,” recalls the 29-year-old Hyland. “I look back and [fight] not because of puberty, but because of health issues.”

Hyland was born with kidney dysplasia, which led to two kidney transplants during her young adulthood.

“I can’t bear to watch seasons four and five because I had Prednisone on my face and gained 30 pounds, and Ariel and I went through that at about the same time,” said Hyland. “People particularly like to attack women.”

Hyland called Winter “such an amazing woman” and said that she “was always so mature and handled it with so much grace and balance.”

The actress also vigorously defended herself when she took a close look at her appearance and told critics that she was “out of control” of her body’s appearance.

“We both really went out and [critics] tackled with all our defiance and wit,” said Hyland.

“Modern Family” is currently broadcast in the 11th and last season. Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara also starred.