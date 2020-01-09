Loading...

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that “nothing more stupid” should be done than allowing Congress to authorize the war, apparently unaware that the United States Constitution specifically gives legislative power that exact power.

Before Thursday’s vote in the House on a war-power resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran, Sanders – now a Fox News contributor – appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the management by the president of the Iranian crisis.

“Sarah, the president said yesterday that the United States is ready to embrace peace,” said Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, referring to Trump’s speech on Wednesday. “He calls for more economic sanctions on the already struggling Iranian economy. He said that Iran was withdrawing, so why is the House presenting this resolution to try to limit the powers of the President? “

“You know, I can’t think of anything more stupid than allowing Congress to resume our foreign policy,” whispered Sanders. “They can’t do much. I think the last thing we want to do is push the powers into the hands of Congress and take them away from the president.”

She went on to say that Democrats who do not seem to understand “that America is safer now” than former Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani is dead are “completely naive”, adding that she wants to see if they ” take power from the president. ” Trump and put him in their hands. “

“I don’t think anything could be worse for America than this,” she said.

Section 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution, on the other hand, specifically states that Congress has the power “to declare war, grant letters of brand and reprisal, and establish rules regarding catches on land and on water, to raise and support armies and … to establish rules for government and regulation of land and naval forces. “

In addition, the War Powers Act of 1973, which Congress is seeking to pass a resolution reaffirming this week, states that only Congress can declare war and that the President must seek congressional approval if action is taken. military supported. The act was passed in the shadow of the Vietnam War with the aim of preventing further protracted wars abroad.

.