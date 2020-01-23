Saracens would welcome the publication of a report on violations of the salary ceiling

Saracen leader Neil Golding is pleased to announce the full report of the Premiership ceiling violation.

The winners of the Gallagher Premiership and the Heineken Champions Cup will play in the championship next season as part of their penalty.

Golding hopes that the club will be able to “limit” its mistakes and focus on “introducing new, robust procedures.”

“First, I realize that the lack of information you have received regarding the news of our relegation must have been frustrating. It was a commitment that we agreed to with PRL,” he wrote openly Letter to followers from Sarries’ website.

There is no doubt that this was an emotional time for all of you. We know that we have let you down as much as the wider rugby community. I was not part of the club’s past actions, but I am committed to the club’s future.

I have taken the chair position because I know that there is a lot to do at many levels. This work has already started – for example, we want to strengthen the Board of Directors by appointing additional non-executive directors and to hire a permanent CEO.

My top priority is to ensure that our processes are robust and will continue to meet the highest requirements in the future.

Before I was here, there were discussions with PRL about carrying out a multi-year mid-season audit – you referred to that in the press. These talks continued last week after my appointment.

It can rightly be said that other PRL stakeholders were skeptical about whether we conducted such a review.

We have carefully considered the possibility of a full review of the investigation. However, this would inevitably have resulted in a long period of financial and emotional stress, and this in turn meant that this was not a viable option for us. We have therefore agreed to relegate with PRL in the hope that we will limit the Saracen mistakes in regulatory compliance and focus on introducing our new robust procedures.

We know that our path will not be smooth in the short term. We have to face this challenge together. be resilient, united and open to move forward.

With regard to the publication of the full report of the Disciplinary Committee, I am surprised at the proposal that the Saracens object to the publication of the report. Since my appointment on January 9, I’ve spent a lot of time talking to PRL, and no one has asked me how I feel about the matter. In order to confirm this, we are keen to have the report fully published, and I pointed this out to PRL earlier today. It will create the much needed context and clarity. “

