Saracen’s fine, but still represented in the Champions Cup after a non-qualified line of players

Saracens was fined € 50,000, half of which was suspended until the end of next season for using an unauthorized player last month to win the Heineken Champions Cup pool win against Racing 92.

The European rugby panel – the EPCR – has enabled Saracens to stay competitive and they will continue to face Leinster in the quarter-finals.

The English Premiership Club informed the EPCR earlier this week that Titi Lamositele’s work permit had expired before the 27:24 win at Allianz Park.

It was feared that Saracens might have been excluded from the competition.

At a hearing in London, it became known that Lamositele was still an option when the Saracens announced their matchday squad on January 17.

In a statement, the Saracens say they did not know that the American international’s approval had expired “due to administrative controls”.

The Disciplinary Commission did not accept a foul on behalf of Saracens and that the defending European champion had not tried to get a fair advantage with Lamositele’s selection.

Independent Disciplinary Committee chairman Roger Morris said: “After careful consideration of a complaint involving a player who has been with Saracens since 2014 and still has a contract with the club, the committee believes this is an unfortunate consequence of events caused by administrative oversight.

“However, the Saracens are violating the disciplinary rules of the Heineken Champions Cup, and this violation is misconduct that can be reasonably punished with a fine.”

How Racing 92 will see this decision remains to be seen.

The French club promised to take all measures to enforce their rights in the case.

Racing said they were surprised that they were not contacted about the disciplinary case and said that a non-eligible player who was featured in a top 14 game would have received the match points.

Had the EPCR taken this view, the overall appearance of the quarter-finals might have changed.

Saracens and EPCR both have the right to appeal the decision.