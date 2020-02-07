Saracens could face the exclusion of the Heineken Champion Cup after an admin error

Saracens are at risk of being kicked out of the Heineken Champions Cup after possibly defeating a non-eligible player in their sixth round against Racing 92 in January.

An EPCR investigation was opened after Saracens informed the tournament organizers of an “unintentional administrative error” around Prop Titi Lamositele.

Lamositele came off the bench on Sunday, January 19, when the club won the club’s 27:24 victory over racing, despite the American’s work permit expiring the day before. With the victory of the English they were able to secure a quarter-final place against Leinster. This is a repeat of last season’s final.

The EPCR explains:

“After an investigation, EPCR decided to file a malpractice complaint against Saracens resulting from the sixth round game of the Heineken Champions Cup against Racing 92 on Sunday, January 19.

“EPCR was informed by Saracens earlier this week that their player Titi Lamositele, who was named in the squad for the match at Allianz Park and came on the field as a substitute in the 60th minute, may have been on the pitch. ” Not eligible due to an accidental administrative error on behalf of the club.

“Lamositele was qualified for the Saracen match day at the time the squad was announced. However, the club has informed EPCR that the player’s work permit expired on Saturday, January 18, the day before the game against Racing 92, in violation of the Disciplinary rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

“An independent disciplinary committee composed of Roger Morris (Wales), chairman, Pamela Woodman (Scotland) and Jean-Noel Couraud (France) was set up in London on this evening (Friday 7th February) at 6pm local time with the hearing of the Malpractice Ad Ordered “

In the case of a guilty verdict, a fine or a deduction of points can be imposed. Deducting points would almost certainly knock them out of the competition.

In this case, Glasgow Warriors would be next in a quarter-final spot.

The relegation from the Premiership was already confirmed to the club after violating the league cap.

Everyone is in our team.

Vodafone. The official sponsor of the Irish rugby team.