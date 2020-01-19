Saracen Declaration on Descent

The reigning English Premiership champion Saracens has apologized for his mistakes and accepted relegation to the second division after violating the salary cap.

The European Champions Cup holders received a 35 point deduction in November last year and a £ 5 million fine for irregularities in the ceiling.

In a statement, the club added that its “goal is to restore trust and confidence”.

The club will end this season before entering the championship for 2020-21.

Today’s statement on the club’s official website said they accepted the downgrading decision.

“The Board of Saracens would like to apologize unconditionally for the mistakes that have been made in relation to salary caps.

“Our goal is to restore trust and confidence. The first step was to appoint a new independent chair to lead governance reform and ensure that past mistakes will not be repeated in the future.

“In addition, after open and open discussions with PRL, we accepted the unprecedented level of automatic relegation from the premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We know that it will be difficult for the Saracen family to accept this decision. The board must embody the club’s values ​​and learn from their mistakes so that the club can return stronger.

“It is in the wider interest of the Premier League and English rugby to take this crucial step to ensure that everyone can focus on the rugby we all love.

“We hope that we can now begin to restore confidence and, over time, build confidence in PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.”

Neil Golding, president of the association, responded to yesterday’s news of the descent of the Saracens.

“I admit that the club has made mistakes in the past and we sincerely apologize for these mistakes.

“I and the rest of the Board of Directors are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance in the future.”

Saracens’ George Kruis (left) and Maro Itoje celebrate with the trophy after winning the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham Stadium in London.

In a conversation with Nathan Murphy last week about Off the Ball, Saracens and England said George Kruis didn’t feel the injury had put an asterisk behind their performance.

“Personally, I don’t think so. I think if you look at it and see how we got there, how to get a lot of academy players out there, and I think there is a good argument against it.

“I can see people’s points of view. I will not lie, I can see people’s points of view. But for me it is something that I feel very comfortable in the situation.

“Look, it’s what it is. I am aware that everyone has different opinions on this. Since I’m in the camp, I obviously have a different opinion than many other people.

“There are players from other clubs who stand up and say that they tried to do things right. So everyone has a different opinion and that’s my opinion. ‘

The Saracens will meet Racing 92 in the Europan Champions Cup at Allianz Park this afternoon.

