It is a sad day in Quinte West.

Thursday came the message that Saputo Dairy and Cheese in Trenton on September 26 will close their doors, leaving 200 people unemployed.

Mayor Jim Harrison said it is sad to lose such a great company with hard-working employees.

The mayor says that most are currently dealing with the shock of the news.

According to Harrison, employees will be offered packages or work at other locations in Ontario or Quebec.

Harrison says that if the city can do something to help employees, they will gladly do so.

The company announced that it is also closing a facility in Saint John, New Brunswick, affecting an additional 80 jobs.

The cutbacks are aimed at improving the operational efficiency of Saputo, and some employees are offered transfers to other dairies.

Saputo is one of the ten largest dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese producer and liquid milk and cream processor in Canada, the best dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina.

Saputo was founded in the early 1950s, when the Saputo family left their hometown of Montelepre, Sicily, to start a new life in Canada. They settled in Montreal, Quebec and in 1954 the Saputo family founded their own company with their name.

On August 31, 1998, Saputo acquired all outstanding shares of Riverside Cheese and Butter Inc., a producer of specialty cheese in Trenton.

Today, Saputo in its factories in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia and the UK transforms around 11 billion liters of milk a year into a variety of dairy products for customers and consumers.

