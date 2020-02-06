Saputo closure facilities in Ontario and New Brunswick, with 280 employees

MONTREAL – Saputo Inc. says it has facilities in Trenton, Ont. And Saint John, N.B. will close.

The closures are planned for September this year and January 2021 respectively.

The dairy and cheese company estimates that around 280 employees will be affected.

The production from both locations will be integrated into other Saputo factories in Canada and some affected employees will be given the opportunity to switch to other Saputo locations within the dairy division.

The announcement came when Saputo reported a third quarterly profit of $ 197.8 million or 48 cents per diluted share compared to a profit of $ 342.0 million or 87 cents per diluted share a year ago. Sales amounted to $ 3.89 billion, an increase of $ 3.58 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Saputo says it has earned 50 cents per diluted share for the quarter, compared to an adjusted profit of 44 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX: SAP)

