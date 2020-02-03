SAP reports massive growth in Apple deployment, nearly 26,000 in total, with 82% running Catalina

SAP has been one of the biggest advocates for Apple products in the company in recent years, and we have reported on their partnerships with Apple and Jamf. Today SAP announced some exciting news for those who represent Apple in the company.

Martin Lang, Vice President IT Services Enterprise Mobility at SAP, announced on Twitter that the number of employees choosing a Mac for their computer has doubled in the past fifteen months. He notes that the deployment is now 26,000 and 82% of them are running macOS Catalina.

Despite a difficult start for Catalina, it is clear that corporate customers find it stable enough to run after bug fixes have been released in recent updates.

The number of SAP colleagues who chose a Mac as their primary computer has doubled in the past 15 months. There are currently almost 26,000. 82% of them use the latest macOS Catalina #lifeatsap pic.twitter.com/jzSH4LHEUd

In the past, we reported how SAP worked with Apple on AR and machine learning programs. We have reported that Jamf is the MDM of choice for SAP to manage their iOS, macOS and Apple TV devices. For those of us who would like to see more companies deploying Apple in the company, this should be great news. We are far from the fact that only the marketing department and C-level employees can work with Macs. Now everyday employees can select the most suitable type of computer for them.

Is your employer open to a program where employees can choose their device? Would that affect employee satisfaction?

