SAP committed Tuesday to support SAP S / 4HANA at least until 2040, in an effort to assure large corporate customers that the switch to the ERP platform is a valuable undertaking.

In addition, SAP offers longer support for Business Suite 7, so that the end of regular maintenance is moved from 2025 to 2027.

While SAP offers more time to customers undergoing a digital transformation, SAP’s Geoff warned in a statement that “this announcement is not a signal to delay.”

“With today’s news, we are still convinced that SAP customers should advance as far as possible before every deadline,” said Scott, CEO of SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) of Americas. “The decision about the ‘ERP of the future’ of a company should not only focus on a technical upgrade of SAP S / 4HANA. It must be about the best way to prepare the company for the future.”

However, according to Rimini Street, offering two more years of support for Business Suite 7 does not offer a solution to the problems that can delay digital transformations.

“This announcement further confirms that SAP is feeling the reluctance of Business Suite 7 licensees to implement massive re-implementations to S / 4HANA, which can be expensive, time-consuming and incredibly disruptive to the company,” Eric Robinson, GVP and GM from SAP Services for Rimini Street, said in a statement.

Rimini Street offers external support services for enterprise software systems, including SAP. Third-party support can support Business Suite 7 software until at least 2035, Robinson said.

SAP said its customers have no trouble switching to S / 4HANA. The new commitments, the company said, simply reflect recognition of the different steps in which customers are moving.

SAP pointed to a recent survey by the SAP user group of America, which showed that the number of customers who have no plans to move to SAP S / 4HANA has dropped to zero. Meanwhile, a survey by the German-speaking user group shows that more than 49 percent of customers plan to migrate to SAP S / 4HANA within the next three years.