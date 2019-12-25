Loading...

Santa visits newborns in the intensive care unit of the Boston hospital

Updated: 9:07 AM EST December 25, 2019

Santa Claus paid a visit and brought some Christmas joy to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The babies inside the NICU were dressed in party costumes and had the opportunity to have a visit with Santa, played by Dr. James Connolly, a pathologist at the hospital. Molly Wylie, Family Program Manager at the NICU, and Brianna Connolly, a respiratory therapist in the role of Santa Claus helpers, greeting families and helping with costumes, some of which were provided by the Sweet Peas Project without ends profit.

