A SICK Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist who has harassed the families of children killed in the mass shooting is behind bars.

Wolfgang Halbig was arrested Monday after allegedly mailing the sensitive data of Leonard Pozner – whose six-year-old son Noah was killed in the massacre at primary school – to various law enforcement agencies and news channels.

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Wolfgang Halbig was arrested Monday in Florida Credit: Lake County Sheriff

The 73-year-old is accused of leaking the sensitive information from Leonard Pozner (photo), whose son died in the massacre in 2012 Credit: Family Handout

The 100-page background report that is shared online also includes his address and social security number, along with other personal information, the New York Times reported.

When they were confronted with Sandy Hook families, the 73-year-old released their sensitive information and even emailed photos of what he said their deceased children were “all grown up,” according to an arrest statement obtained by the newspaper.

Pozner, who has filed a complaint against Halbig for harassment on the internet, is now allegedly in hiding.

Since 2014, the grieving father has tried to prevent the fanatic from harassing Sandy Hook families.

“For five years, he used my most personal and private data to stimulate other hoaxers and conspiracy theorists and enable me and my family to hunt, abuse, and terrorize,” he told the Times.

Pozner’s son was one of 20 students and teachers who died in the attack in Newtown, ConnecticutCredit: Reuters

Halbig allegedly sent Sandy Hook families photos of what their deceased children would have looked like “all grown up” Credit: InfoWars

Pozner is the founder of HONR, a volunteer organization that focuses on removing online content aimed at victims of tragedy.

Halbig has sent hundreds of public archiving requests to local and government officials in Connecticut, requesting photos of the murder scene, the corpses of children, and coupons for the removal of “body fluids, brain matter, skull fragments, and about 45 to 60 gallons of blood,” says the certified statement. .

He is a former employee of Infowars, the website and the radio program organized by extreme right-wing expert Alex Jones, and spent years making false claims that the December 2012 attack was a government-planned hoax to seize American guns take.

Court documents show that Halbig and Jones exchanged more than 4,000 emails about Sandy Hook hoax theories, and Jones acknowledged that the two used each other to spread their untruths on the internet.

Halbig and Infowars conspiracy hoaxer Alex Jones reportedly exchanged 4,000 emails about the Sandy Hook shooting action Credit: AP: Associated Press

Shooter Adam Lanza shot young children and primary school staff before pointing the gun at himself Credit: AP: Associated Press

Jones has been trying to distance himself from Halbig since he was indicted by a father of Sandy Hook in Austin, Texas for defamation, NBC News reported.

In December, a judge ordered the Infowars host to pay the father, Neil Heslin, $ 100,000 to promote false statements about the pointless attack by shooter Adam Lanza in Newtown, Connecticut.

“Halbig had a short and limited association with Infowars,” said Norm Pattis, Jones lawyer.

“He and his views have been in the rearview mirror for a long time.”

Deputies arrested Halbig at his home in Florida just before 1:40 am, according to a police report.

He has placed a $ 5,000 cash bond and must return to court on February 24.

