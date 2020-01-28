Sandy Hook denier accused of having victim's father's ID information

Wolfgang Halbig (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

SORRENTO, Florida (AP) – A Florida man who has repeatedly harassed parents of victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was arrested for having the identity of one of the parents, the authorities said.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested on Monday for being in possession of another person’s ID, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Half was a guest on the radio show by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He was charged with defamation by the Sandy Hook families for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. In the 2012 mass shootings, 20 first graders and six adults died at elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig has repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement officers the social security number, date of birth, and other information about Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son Noah died in Sandy Hook.

Pozner reported to sheriff officials that Halbig has been harassing him on the Internet since 2018.

The prison’s records show that Halbig was released on a $ 5,000 bond Monday. No online court files were released early Tuesday, so it was not known whether he had a lawyer.

