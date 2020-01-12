MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders has won a coveted trade union designation in New Hampshire while facing the challenge of winning a repeat victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary in 2020.

The presidential campaign of the Vermont senator announced on Sunday that SEA / SEIU Local re-approves Sanders 1984, after having previously supported the legislator when he became president during the 2016 cycle. The organization regards itself as the “second largest trade union with more than 10,000 members from the public and private sectors.”

After winning a 22-point outbreak over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the New Hampshire primary 2016, Sanders faces a busier field in his search for the 2020 Democratic nomination with the New Hampshire primary threatening on February 11. Other major 2020 contenders in New Hampshire including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also raised public SEA / SEIU Local 1984 members for support in candidate town halls last year.

Sanders also held a town hall at the union and publicly supported the union of workers in the state during a stop on his “End Corporate Greed” tour in late December in New Hampshire.

“For decades, Senator Sanders has been representing the interests of workers across the country, and in recent months he has taken the time to specifically support SEA / SEIU Local 1984,” said SEA / SEIU Local 1984 President Rich Gulla in a statement from the Sanders campaign.

