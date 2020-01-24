Democratic President Bernie Sanders’ decision to highlight an unofficial endorsement by Joe Rogan met with criticism on Friday. The reason for this was the humor of the comedian, whom some see as opposed to topics such as equal pay and transgender rights.

The online flap comes when Sanders, a Vermont senator, tried to get over a week-long controversy over whether he told rival Elizabeth Warren, a friend and progressive ally, that a woman told the Republican president in a meeting in 2018 Donald Trump can’t beat. an accusation that he has contested.

Sanders, who runs some opinion polls in the major state of Iowa, tweeted a video clip from Rogan on Thursday saying he was “likely to vote for Bernie. He has been insanely consistent all his life.”

“Look, you could dig up dirt on every human being that ever existed if you held them at their worst moment and magnified those moments,” Rogan continued, explaining his support.

Sanders has been criticized in the past for not denouncing a following of “Bernie Bros,” men who launch gender-based attacks on political rivals on social media.

Sander spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray said that building a coalition to defeat Trump requires “sharing a big tent,” which includes “those who don’t share all of our beliefs, while making it clear that we never share our values.” will be endangered “.

Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is downloaded millions of times a month. On the show, which is ideologically inconsistent and often deviates from an area that is not considered politically correct, Rogan interviewed politicians, including Sanders and 2020 rivals Andrew Yang and Congressman Tulsi Gabbard.

Rogan has also been accused of criticizing transgender people. He said divorce laws were anti-feminist and biased towards men. He argued that there was no gender pay gap or that companies would hire all women to save money.

“Men don’t make more money because they do the same job and make more money than women. They do different jobs,” Rogan said in a 2018 podcast episode.

While some studies that show a gender pay gap compare the median annual wages of all full-time women to the median annual wages of all full-time men, other studies that compare wages across occupations and industries also show gender pay differences.

“Very disappointing that you are celebrating this,” democratic adviser Evan Sutton Sanders replied on Twitter.

