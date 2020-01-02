Sanders raises an impressive $ 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019

Loading...

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign halt in 2016. (Shutterstock)

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders said he had raised more than $ 34.5 million in the last three months of last year, showing that a recent heart attack was not has not slowed down the prowess of the Vermont senator in fundraising with the start of the Democratic presidential primaries.

Sanders' campaign said on Thursday that transportation came from more than 1.8 million donations, including 40,000 new donors on the last day of the year. Sanders' total exceeds $ 24.7 million that Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced the day before that he raised in the fourth quarter of the year last.

The good totals of a nationally known candidate and a virtually unknown candidate when he entered the race suggest that their party’s primary could involve an extended fight between well-funded rivals. The first Iowa caucuses are on February 3, and Sanders and Buttigieg are considered among the first in an overcrowded and unstable area, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Like Sanders, Warren relied heavily on small donations mainly from websites. Her campaign raised $ 24.6 million in the third quarter, but said in a recent fundraising email that she had only raised about $ 17 million in a few days – in the Hope to persuade supporters to open their portfolios and improve the final totals.

Sanders' candidacy for 2020 has now raised more than $ 96 million, based on more than 5 million individual donations worth about $ 18 on average. Sanders' campaign indicates that more than 99% of its donors have not reached the federal donation limits, which means they can contribute again. This total does not include $ 12.7 million Sanders transferred from other campaign accounts as part of his presidential race.

"Bernie Sanders wraps up the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign," said campaign director Faiz Shakir in a statement.

Sanders' polls and fundraisers have remained solid since he suffered a heart attack during a Las Vegas campaign on October 1. The 78-year-old man published three letters from doctors this week saying he had suffered "modest heart muscle damage" but has since recovered well and is fit enough for the rigors of the campaign Presidential and the White House should he win.

Sanders' campaign said its best month for fundraising was in December, when it had raised more than $ 18 million through more than 900,000 donations. He said the most common occupation listed by his donors was that of a teacher and that the top five employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the U.S. Postal Service and Target.

Sanders said in an email to supporters on Thursday that there would be more.

"Against Trump, I think we will have at least 50 million individual contributions. And at $ 27 a piece, that would be over a billion dollars, "wrote Sanders. "It is absolutely obscene and outrageous that an election costs so much money, but our campaign has proven that we will be able to raise more than enough money to win."

