Sanders looking for partial resit of the caucus results in Iowa

WASHINGTON – Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign is planning to request a “partial review” of the results of last week’s caucuses in Iowa.

A campaign assistant confirmed the plans Sunday evening, anticipating a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to reassess the results. A resit is not a recount, but a check of the number of votes to check whether the results have been added correctly.

The state party published updated results on Sunday with Pete Buttigieg who led Sanders through two equivalents of the 2,152 representative.

The Associated Press is still unable to declare a winner because he believes the results may not be completely accurate and can still be revised.

Technical problems caused the necessary attention. An app used by party volunteers to report results and jammed phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party making no results public until almost a day after the event. Behind the scenes, party volunteers reported inconsistencies in the complex mathematics that caucus volunteers used to calculate the outcome of each individual caucus.

To confirm the validity of the data received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper reports of the results and comparing them with the numbers reported by volunteers. But problems continued to tease the party’s reporting, and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Saturday that it assessed the reported inconsistencies in 95 districts. The state party has also requested campaigns to submit proof of inconsistencies in the final results and promised to make corrections every Monday.

Julie Pace, The Associated Press