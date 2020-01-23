A new WBUR poll suggests that Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire area code could be at its peak in less than three weeks at the right time. The poll of more than 426 likely democratic primary voters showed that Sanders was at the top and way ahead of his three closest competitors, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

This was a good time for Sanders, who raised more money than anyone else in the race for Democratic President nomination. Two national polls this week showed Sanders and Biden to be ahead, while some polls have Sanders near or at the top in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The new WBUR survey (Topline, crosstabs) is the latest. It notes that Sanders is the election of 29% of the likely democratic primary voters. That is way ahead of Buttigieg, who was at the top of the last WBUR survey in December, but is now in second place with 17%. Biden (14%) and Warren (13%) are practically in third place.

Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group that conducted the survey, warns that much can change within almost three weeks before the first survey.

“I would not take these numbers to the bank,” said Koczela. “But you have to feel pretty good right now if you’re the Sanders campaign.”

The 78-year-old Sanders copes particularly well with younger voters. According to the WBUR poll, he has the support of 52% of democratic voters under the age of 30. This includes 29-year-old Elizabeth Ahearn, an independent citizen of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, who supports Sanders for pushing Medicare everyone. “

“I have a number of important health problems,” she said. “And everything is expensive. So it would be wonderful if we could take care of everyone.”

Ahearn believes Sanders can address another of their priorities: defeating President Trump.

“It is very important to me,” she said. “I almost completely left the country in 2016. I think he can do it.”

While the WBUR survey is the latest evidence of Sanders’ surge, it also shows that general support for Warren has stalled.

“It’s not really that voters have turned her on, it’s just that she hasn’t had much support in the past four to six weeks,” said Koczela.

In the WBUR survey last month, Warren had 12%; According to the new survey, it only increased by 1%.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Monday in Grimes, Iowa. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

The last poll was conducted shortly after tensions between Warren and Sanders campaigns erupted. Warren questioned a Sanders campaign script that indicated that it only appealed to wealthy, well-educated voters. (The new poll found that Warren’s strongest support came from these voters.) Then Warren said Sanders told her at a 2018 session that a woman could not be elected president. Sanders contested this, which led to this notorious disagreement after the debate.

“I think you called me a liar on national television,” said Warren to Sanders in a tense conversation that was caught on camera after the January 14 debate.

“You called me one …” Sanders replied before switching off. The two separated without shaking hands.

All of this has brought gender into play very much in the races and could spur female support for Warren. There are also the long smoldering allegations of sexism against some of Sanders’ supporters that could pose a challenge to the Vermont Senator. In fact, however, the WBUR survey found that Sanders is supported by slightly more women than men.

The WBUR poll also found that Biden received its strongest support from older voters who were at the top with over 60 voters. Edward Barton, a 70-year-old independent from Belmont, New Hampshire, told WBUR that he supported Biden based on his experience.

“We need someone who has common sense,” he said. “(Biden) knows all the executives and everything since he was vice president, and that’s exactly what we need now – especially now, after the mess Trump is causing.”

According to the poll, Barton speaks for a large majority of the likely democratic primary voters who support President Trump’s impeachment and impeachment.

“Yes, one hundred percent,” said Barton. “You should go in there … and take him out in handcuffs.”

The survey also found that the vast majority of respondents believed Trump had affected US security and disagreed with a number of his administrative policies and measures, including the murder of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. It is not surprising that democratic primary voters feel this way, and yet the poll showed a significant nuance, unlike Trump.

For example, while 93% say they see Trump negatively, a third of the primary democratic voters say they approve of the way the President runs the economy.

Survey respondent Koczela says these voters represent a significant opportunity for Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Any progress that they can make in the democratic base – with older voters, older male voters – with the economy could potentially be very serious.”

After all, New Hampshire is a swing state that Hilary Clinton won in 2016 with very few votes. It will no doubt be a battlefield again this year.